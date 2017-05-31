Television Games
Who Wants to Be A Millionaire Courtesy of ABC/"Who Wants to Be A Millionaire"

Chris Harrison may be best known for his role as host of the ABC show "The Bachelor" and its spin-offs, but he is also the host of "Who Wants to Be A Millionaire."

May 31, 2017

Know your trivia? 'Who Wants To Be A Millionaire' is looking for contestants in Philly

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

The long-running TV game show "Who Wants To Be A Millionaire" is hosting open auditions for the 2017-2018 season at SugarHouse Casino on Wednesday, June 7.

Some lucky Philadelphian could get a shot at playing for the $1 million prize.

Below are some of the big rules to know before lining up.

•Admission to the audition sessions will be granted on a first-come, first-served basis.
•No one who arrives after a session ends will be allowed to audition. There is a 7-10 a.m. open audition session and a 5-7 p.m. open audition session.
•Must be 18 or older.
•Must bring picture ID.
•No one will be admitted in line before 6 a.m.
•Space is limited.
•Bring a completed Audition Application with you.

More information can be found here.

And if you want to test your knowledge beforehand, take this quiz with some of the toughest questions from past shows.

"Who Wants to Be A Millionaire" Open Auditions

Wednesday, June 7
7- 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
SugarHouse Casino
1001 N. Delaware Ave.

Sinead Cummings

