Science Space
Eagle Poisoned N/A/AP

An X-ray of the eagle found to have lead poisoning.

August 16, 2017

Pa. wildlife officials determine bald eagle had lead poisoning

Science Space United States Associated Press
By Tribune-Review
Associated Press

APOLLO, Pa. — Pennsylvania wildlife officials say a bald eagle that is suffering from lead poisoning is in guarded condition.

The bird was letting people get close to it on a wildlife trail near Apollo over the weekend. The Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reports it was taken to a wildlife center in Saegertown, where blood tests confirmed it had lead poisoning.

According to a wildlife education expert, the bird could have picked up lead from scavenging animals that were shot or from a fishing sinker.

The World Wildlife Fund notes that after being protected under the Endangered Species Act, the bald eagle population in the lower 48 states of the U.S. has been down listed to "threatened."

