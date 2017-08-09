Festivals Tattoos
Three men from Holland show the tattoos on their backs.

August 09, 2017

Tattoo artists from across the nation to gather at the Shore

The annual event draws crowds ready for new ink

Festivals Tattoos Wildwood New Jersey Philadelphia
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

Tattoo artists from across the nation will gather at the 2017 Wildwood Tattoo Beach Bash over the weekend of Friday, Aug. 11.

Those at the Shore can stop by the three-day convention to check out the work of big name ink masters, or get tattooed on-site by a skilled artist.

Since the event is hosted by Villain Arts, which brings tattoo conventions to major cities across the country, attendees can expect contests, live entertainment food & drink and unique vendors, too.

The event will bring the tattoo community together for a weekend. 

Tickets for the Wildwood Tattoo Beach Bash are $22 for the day or $40 for a three-day pass. All tickets can be purchased at the door. Children under 12 can attend for free.

Wildwood Tattoo Beach Bash

Friday, Aug. 11 through Sunday, Aug. 13
$20-$40 per person
Wildwoods Convention Center
4501 Boardwalk, Wildwood, NJ

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings

sinead@phillyvoice.com

