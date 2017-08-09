Tattoo artists from across the nation to gather at the Shore

Tattoo artists from across the nation will gather at the 2017 Wildwood Tattoo Beach Bash over the weekend of Friday, Aug. 11.

Those at the Shore can stop by the three-day convention to check out the work of big name ink masters, or get tattooed on-site by a skilled artist.

Since the event is hosted by Villain Arts, which brings tattoo conventions to major cities across the country, attendees can expect contests, live entertainment food & drink and unique vendors, too.

The event will bring the tattoo community together for a weekend.

Tickets for the Wildwood Tattoo Beach Bash are $22 for the day or $40 for a three-day pass. All tickets can be purchased at the door. Children under 12 can attend for free.