Business Personal Technology
08312017_Apple_2017 ./.

Apple's invitation to a Sept. 12 showcase at its new headquarters in Cupertino, Calif. The company show off a dramatically different type of iPhone with a sleeker and even bigger screen to celebrate the device's 10th anniversary.

August 31, 2017

Will Apple unveil a different, sleeker iPhone at Sept. 12 showcase?

Business Personal Technology Cupertino United States Apple Inc. iPhone California Associated Press
By Associated Press

SAN FRANCISCO — Apple's faithful fans and investors won't have to wait much longer to see what the iPhone maker has in store next.

The company sent out invitations Thursday to set Sept. 12 as the date for an annual post-Labor Day showcase.

As usual, the famously secretive Apple didn't say what's on tap, but this is typically when Apple unveils new iPhones.

Much of the anticipation is swirling around whether Apple will show off a dramatically different type of iPhone with a sleeker and even bigger screen to celebrate the device's 10th anniversary. Even if such a device is unveiled, Apple will also likely announce upgrades to last year's iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus.

It's Apple's first event at the Steve Jobs Theater at its new headquarters in Cupertino, California.

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

012317_Roseman-Pederson_AP

Expect Eagles to 'be active' on waiver wire following upcoming roster cuts

Drug Addiction

04_081617_RomeoAddiction_Carroll.jpg

For mother of adult addict, a life dragged down by drugs

Eagles

082917EaglesFan

Recap: Eagles chat with Jimmy Kempski

Holidays

Umbrella

10 things to do if it rains Labor Day weekend in Philly

Escapes

Limited - Palm Springs - Westin Mission Hills

$55 & up -- Greater Palm Springs Summer Deals up to 60% Off
Limited - Paris La Tour Eiffel - Eiffel Tower

$1035 & up -- 4-Star Paris Escape w/Flights

 *
Limited - Savannah Georgia Getaway

Save up to 30% in Savannah This Summer
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.