Gather friends together for a wine and gelato night at Gran Caffe L'Aquila

Gran Caffe L'Aquila is hosting a special women's event on Tuesday, Aug. 29. Women and men are invited to spend a night sipping wine and eating gelato, all for a good cause.

All proceeds from the event benefit Rise for Women, an organization whose mission is to empower all women and help them meet their full potential.



Admission is $10 online or $15 at the door and includes all wine and gelato pairings. Other food & drink specials will be available for purchase.

There will be a raffle drawing, too. Two winners will receive a makeover from Rise for Women.

"We want to empower these two women to feel strong and confident. When a woman feels good on the inside, it's reflected on the outside in positive ways that will transform her life in the direction of her dreams," the organization states.

The event will take place during happy hour, from 5-7 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 29

5-7 p.m. | $10-$15 per person

Gran Caffe L'Aquila

1716 Chestnut St.





