Tickets available for Wine & Jazz Festival at Longwood Gardens

Tickets are now available for Longwood Gardens' popular Wine & Jazz Festival, happening Saturday, June 2.

Attendees are invited to sip wines from 16 Pennsylvania wineries, while award-winning musicians perform.

Then to end the festival, there will be a nighttime fountain show set to big band and swing music.

Recently, the Main Fountain Garden underwent a $90 million revitalization project. It's one of the main draws to the Kennett Square property, which includes more than 1,000 acres of gardens, woodlands and meadows.

Festival ticket holders can enter Longwood Gardens at 1 p.m., with the wine tasting kicking off at 2 p.m. The 30-minute fountain show will begin at 9:30 p.m.

As for dining options, The Café and Beer Garden will be open. In addition to the regular menu, cheese and fruit boxes will be available.

There's also an option to pre-order a Wine & Jazz Festival Picnic Tote packed with gourmet cheeses, crackers, pita, fruits, salads, hummus, bread and bottled water.

Tickets to the festival are $59. There are also $39 tickets available for designated drivers and those age 5 to 20.

Saturday, June 2

2-10 p.m. | $39-$59 per person

Longwood Gardens

1001 Longwood Road, Kennett Square, PA 19348

