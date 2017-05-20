Winfrey extols life of 'inner truth' at Skidmore graduation

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. — Oprah Winfrey says graduates at Skidmore College should follow their "inner truth."

The author, actress and former talk show host spoke Saturday in Saratoga, in upstate New York.

One of the more than 600 members of the Skidmore Class of 2017 included a student who had attended her Leadership Academy.

The media mogul opened the academy in 2007 for poor girls in South Africa.

She received an honorary doctorate of letters in the arts from the private liberal arts college.

Winfrey is speaking at another commencement Sunday at Smith College, a women's liberal arts school in Northampton, Massachusetts. Another one of her Leadership Academy alumna is receiving a degree there.