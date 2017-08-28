Music Awards Winners
2017 MTV Video Music Awards - Red Carpet Chris Pizzello/AP

Kendrick Lamar arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017, in Inglewood, Calif.

August 28, 2017

Winners of the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards

Including video of the year, artist of the year and best song of summer

By Associated Press

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Winners of the MTV Video Music Awards, presented Sunday at the Forum in Inglewood, California.

Video of the year: "HUMBLE." Kendrick Lamar

Artist of the year: Ed Sheeran

Collaboration: "I Don't Wanna Live Forever," Zayn & Taylor Swift

Pop: "Down," Fifth Harmony feat. Gucci Mane

Hip hop: "HUMBLE." Kendrick Lamar

Dance: "Stay," Alessia Cara & Zedd

Rock: "Heavydirtysoul," Twenty One Pilots

Fight against the system: "Black SpiderMan," Logic feat. Damian Lemar Hudson; "Immigrants (We Get the Job Done)," The Hamilton Mixtape; "Light," Big Sean; "Scars to Your Beautiful," Alessia Cara; "Stand Up/Stand N Rock #NoDAPL," Taboo feat. Shailene Woodley; "Surefire," John Legend.

Song of summer: "XO Tour Llif3," Lil Uzi Vert

New artist: Khalid

Art direction: "HUMBLE." Kendrick Lamar (Production Designer: Spencer Graves)

Choreography: "Fade," Kanye West (Choreographers: Jae Blaze, Guapo, Matthew Pasterisa, Teyana Taylor & Derek Watkins)

Cinematography: "HUMBLE." Kendrick Lamar (Cinematographer: Scott Cunningham)

Direction: "HUMBLE." Kendrick Lamar (Directors: Dave Meyers, The Little Homies)

Editing: "Wyclef Jean," Young Thug (Editors: Ryan Staake, Eric Degliomini)

Visual effects: "HUMBLE." Kendrick Lamar (Company: Timber/Lead: Jonah Hall)

