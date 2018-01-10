Wish Benjamin Franklin a happy birthday to get a $2 drink

A bar named after Benjamin Franklin's first pen name plans to celebrate what would be the founding father's 312th birthday.

On Wednesday, Jan. 17, Silence DoGood's Tavern in Old City will offer quirky food & drink specials inspired by Philly's favorite guy.

The speciality cocktails will be The Kite & Key, a boozy blue concoction, and Electric Shock, spiked hot chocolate. If you remember to say, "Happy Birthday Ben," at the bar, each drink's price will be reduced to $2.

To eat, there will be $5 kite-shaped flatbread, a nod to the story of Franklin's famous kite-in-a-thunderstorm experiment.

Courtesy of Silence DoGood's Tavern/PhillyVoice Silence DoGood's Tavern to serve kite-shaped flatbreads in honor of Benjamin Franklin's birthday.

Ben Franklin's Birthday Celebration

Wednesday, Jan. 17

Silence DoGood's Tavern

216 Market St., Philadelphia, PA 19106

(215) 923-1400

