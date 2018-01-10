January 10, 2018

Wish Benjamin Franklin a happy birthday to get a drink for cheap

On Jan. 17, 1706, the founding father was born

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Bars
Benjamin Franklin impersonator Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

There are no shortage of Benjamin Franklin impersonators in Philly, especially in Old City.

A bar named after Benjamin Franklin's first pen name plans to celebrate what would be the founding father's 312th birthday.

On Wednesday, Jan. 17, Silence DoGood's Tavern in Old City will offer quirky food & drink specials inspired by Philly's favorite guy.

RELATED: All about the Benjamin: Tour guide channels millennial Franklin | "Winter Fountains" debut on Benjamin Franklin Parkway | Then-and-now photos show history of Ben Franklin Bridge

The speciality cocktails will be The Kite & Key, a boozy blue concoction, and Electric Shock, spiked hot chocolate. If you remember to say, "Happy Birthday Ben," at the bar, each drink's price will be reduced by $2.

To eat, there will be $5 kite-shaped flatbread, a nod to the story of Franklin's famous kite-in-a-thunderstorm experiment.

NoneCourtesy of Silence DoGood's Tavern/PhillyVoice

Silence DoGood's Tavern to serve kite-shaped flatbreads in honor of Benjamin Franklin's birthday.


Ben Franklin's Birthday Celebration

Wednesday, Jan. 17
Silence DoGood's Tavern
216 Market St., Philadelphia, PA 19106
(215) 923-1400

