A model of Hogwarts is photographed at the Harry Potter Studios in Leavesden, north west London, UK, Thursday, Oct. 25, 2012.

August 23, 2017

Leave the muggles behind by attending a school of witchcraft and wizardry in Philly

So you didn't get into Hogwarts, no biggie

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

The Franklin Institute will transform into the "Franklin School of Witchcraft and Wizardry" for the next Science After Hours event on Tuesday, Sept. 26.

There will be everything from potions to fantastic beasts.

At all Science After Hours events, there are experiments, live demonstrations and games revolving around the night's theme. Plus, there are multiple cash bars selling beer and wine through the exhibits.

Part of the featured programming on Sept. 26 will be a potion-off between Severed Snipe (the returning champ) and a newcomer from The Franklin Institute.

"Spells will be chosen at random, as magic tries to tackle science," states the description.

In the museum's Fels Planetarium there will be a mini Yule Ball. The Weird Sisters must be booked that night, but "cinematic space rockers" OOLALA are prepared to step in.

Tickets for Science After Hours: Wizard School are $20 per person. Museum members receive a discount.

Science After Hours events usually meet capacity quickly, so if you are waiting to buy tickets, check the Facebook event page to make sure it hasn't sold out.

Science After Hours: Wizard School

Tuesday, Sept. 26
7-10 p.m. | $20 per person
Franklin Institute
222 N. 20th St.
Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings

sinead@phillyvoice.com

