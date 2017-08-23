Leave the muggles behind by attending a school of witchcraft and wizardry in Philly

The Franklin Institute will transform into the "Franklin School of Witchcraft and Wizardry" for the next Science After Hours event on Tuesday, Sept. 26.

There will be everything from potions to fantastic beasts.



At all Science After Hours events, there are experiments, live demonstrations and games revolving around the night's theme. Plus, there are multiple cash bars selling beer and wine through the exhibits.



Part of the featured programming on Sept. 26 will be a potion-off between Severed Snipe (the returning champ) and a newcomer from The Franklin Institute.



"Spells will be chosen at random, as magic tries to tackle science," states the description.

In the museum's Fels Planetarium there will be a mini Yule Ball. The Weird Sisters must be booked that night, but "cinematic space rockers" OOLALA are prepared to step in.

Tickets for Science After Hours: Wizard School are $20 per person. Museum members receive a discount.

Science After Hours events usually meet capacity quickly, so if you are waiting to buy tickets, check the Facebook event page to make sure it hasn't sold out.



Tuesday, Sept. 26

7-10 p.m. | $20 per person

Franklin Institute

222 N. 20th St.

