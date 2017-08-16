Contests Radio
August 16, 2017

WMMR's Preston & Steve looking for women to be featured on their Totally Office Calendar

By Daniel Craig
PhillyVoice Staff

Have you wanted a whole month all to yourself, just like a sexy fireman? Now's your chance.

WMMR's Preston & Steve (note: former employer of the author) are looking for women to enter for a chance to be featured on the morning radio show's annual Totally Office Calendar.

Each year, 12 women in scantily clad attire are chosen to be featured on the calendar, with one being picked to be on the cover.

Being a calendar girl doesn't stop with a photo shoot, however. The winners are usually given semi-celebrity status within the show's fan base (think Gary Lauer, but the exact opposite). They usually make appearances on the show and at promotional events for the station.

Co-host Kathy Romano told PhillyVoice the show plans on shooting for the 2018 calendar sometime in early September, so she's hoping for lots of submissions ASAP (the rest of the guys don't have a deadline as long as the women are attractive, she joked).

Romano, who coordinates the project, said while the set for the photo shoot isn't revealed until after the release, the location is set somewhere in Montgomery County.

The winner of the cover is chosen after the photos are taken. The calendar is the most popular promotional item the station produces, Romano added.

Those interested in entering should send five recent photos as well as their name, age, city, phone number, email and social media accounts to girls@wmmr.com.

The show also noted that even if those interested don't make this year's calendar, they accept submissions for the next one year-round.

You can find more information here.

Craig_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Daniel Craig

daniel@phillyvoice.com

