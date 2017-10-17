Woman charged with drowning infant son, another child in Delaware

WILMINGTON, Del. — Police in Delaware's largest city have charged a woman with drowning her infant son and the baby's 5-year-old half brother.

Wilmington Police Chief Robert Tracy said at a news conference Tuesday that officers found a 3-month-old boy and a 5-year-old boy drowned in a bathtub Monday morning.

Thirty-year-old Kula Pelima, the mother of the infant, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder. She is being held on $2 million bond.

Tracy says investigators have been in touch with the father of both boys. The father is being held in Pennsylvania by immigration officials.

Police say Pelima, who was caring for both boys, called police about 8:30 a.m. Monday to say she had drowned the children.