Crime Murder
03302015_Handcuffs File Art/iStock

.

October 17, 2017

Woman charged with drowning infant son, another child in Delaware

Crime Murder Wilmington Delaware Police Associated Press
By Associated Press

WILMINGTON, Del. — Police in Delaware's largest city have charged a woman with drowning her infant son and the baby's 5-year-old half brother.

Wilmington Police Chief Robert Tracy said at a news conference Tuesday that officers found a 3-month-old boy and a 5-year-old boy drowned in a bathtub Monday morning.

Thirty-year-old Kula Pelima, the mother of the infant, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder. She is being held on $2 million bond.

Tracy says investigators have been in touch with the father of both boys. The father is being held in Pennsylvania by immigration officials.

Police say Pelima, who was caring for both boys, called police about 8:30 a.m. Monday to say she had drowned the children.

Just In

Must Read

Amazon

01_070517_Stock_Carroll.jpg

WATCH: Philly pitches strategic location in video to Amazon

Politics

Questlove

Questlove makes 201-song playlist for Keith Olbermann following commentator’s Eminem tweet

Eagles

101617DougPederson

Eagles are all alone atop the NFC

Food & Drink

03-101217_Stock_Carroll.jpg

Carve pumpkins, drink fall specials at outdoor bar made from hay bales

Escapes

Limited - Iberostar Jamaica

$909 & up -- Jr. Suite: Iberostar Jamaica Escape incl. Air

 *
Limited - Fall in Paris travel deals

$995 & up -- Paris 3-Night Christmas Season Escape w/Flights

 *
Limited - Havana ooh na na Half of my heart is in Havana ooh-na-na

$299 & up -- 4-Day Roundtrip Cuba Cruise w/Havana Overnight

 *
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.