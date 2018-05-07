Woman fatally struck by Amtrak train in Northeast Philadelphia

May 07, 2018
Authorities are investigating a collision that left a woman dead Monday morning after she was struck by an Amtrak train in Northeast Philadelphia.
The incident occurred around 7:05 a.m. near the station in Bridesburg, where the victim's body was found close to the station, an Amtrak spokeswoman said.
An investigation of the woman's death is being conducted by the Medical Examiner.
Officials did not immediately release any information about the identity of the victim.
The incident temporarily disrupted service on SEPTA's Regional Rail line from Philadelphia to Trenton. Trains are now operating with residual delays of up to 15 minutes.