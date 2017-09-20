Celebrities Kevin Hart
In this Aug. 3, 2017 file photo, Kevin Hart poses at Kevin Hart's "Laugh Out Loud" new streaming video network launch event in Beverly Hills, Calif. A woman has come forward to say she was involved with Kevin Hart a month ago but is not an extortionist. Montia Sabbag spoke to reporters at her lawyers Los Angeles office Wednesday following Harts weekend apology to his pregnant wife and kids via an Instagram video for what he called an error in judgment.

September 20, 2017

WATCH: Woman linked to Kevin Hart denies being an extortionist

Kevin Hart Philadelphia
By People
Associated Press

LOS ANGELES — A woman has come forward to say she was involved with Philadelphia native Kevin Hart a month ago but she is not an extortionist.

Montia Sabbag (mahn-tee-uh suh-bahg) spoke to reporters at her lawyer's Los Angeles office Wednesday following Hart's weekend apology to his pregnant wife and children via an Instagram video for what he called an error in judgment.

He also said someone was trying to seek financial gain from his mistake and he'd rather confess than let that happen.

Sabbag says that since her involvement with Hart, her name and pictures have become public and lies have been written about her.

She says she's a recording artist and actress, and hasn't broken any laws.

Sabbag also mentioned unspecified recordings but says she had nothing to do with them.

