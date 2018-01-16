January 16, 2018

Woman struck by SEPTA subway after slipping onto tracks

By PhillyVoice Staff
SEPTA Accidents
SEPTA Broad Street Line Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

A SEPTA subway train enters Cecil B. Moore Station on the Broad Street Line, Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2016.

A 35-year-old woman is being treated for serious injuries after she slipped on the tracks of SEPTA's Broad Street Line and made contact with a train, according to officials. 

The incident occurred around 4 p.m. Tuesday on the northbound tracks of the BSL's Allegheny Station. 

SEPTA temporarily shuttled passengers by bus both ways between Erie and Girard stations. Service was restored by 5 p.m. 

The victim, who was not identified, was transported to Temple Hospital where she is receiving treatment. 

Commuters are advised to expect delays on the Broad Street Line. 

PhillyVoice Staff

Read more SEPTA Accidents Philadelphia Broad Street Line Delays

Just In

Must Read

Music

WATCH: Here's how it feels when The Killers invite you on stage to play a song on drums
The Killers

Eagles

Mike Lombardi acknowledges that Doug Pederson isn't the dumbest human alive
011618_doug_usat

Weather

Snow and temperature ups and downs could snarl AM commute
02.21.15_snowsat

Sixers

Young Sixers show Philly toughness in MLK Day win over Toronto Raptors
011618-BenSimmons-USAToday

DIY

Personalize your perfume by designing your own scent
perfumes

Inventions

How a hands-free dog-walking device could save a family from losing their home
GearTAC

Escapes

Limited - Italy Lake Como

$1690 -- Guided Tour of Italy for 12 Nights

 *
Limited - Myrtle Beach South Carolina

Myrtle Beach Girlfriend Getaway Deals, Save up to 45%

 *
Limited - Punta Cana

$699 & up -- 5-Nt Upscale All-Incl. Punta Cana Stay & Air

 *
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.