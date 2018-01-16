Woman struck by SEPTA subway after slipping onto tracks

A 35-year-old woman is being treated for serious injuries after she slipped on the tracks of SEPTA's Broad Street Line and made contact with a train, according to officials.

The incident occurred around 4 p.m. Tuesday on the northbound tracks of the BSL's Allegheny Station.

SEPTA temporarily shuttled passengers by bus both ways between Erie and Girard stations. Service was restored by 5 p.m.

The victim, who was not identified, was transported to Temple Hospital where she is receiving treatment.

Commuters are advised to expect delays on the Broad Street Line.