Fitness Workout
Jane Fonda Reed Saxon/AP

Jane Fonda jogs in place as she joins an early morning exercise class at her Jane Fonda Workout Studio in Beverly Hills, Calif., December 15, 1983.

November 10, 2017

Work out like '80s exercise queen Jane Fonda at local studio

Break out the leg warmers

Fitness Workout Philadelphia Workshops
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

The Jane Fonda workout was a true phenomenon. She released her first exercise video in 1982 and it sold 17 million copies.

On Friday, Nov. 17, Rittenhouse studio Maha Yoga is embracing the exercise queen's '80s fitness routine by hosting a Jane Fonda workout class.

RELATED: Take a yoga class at Eagles training facility

The instructor will lead an hourlong class full of high-energy moves from Fonda's videos. While a leotard and leg warmers aren't necessary to attend, they wouldn't be out of place. Attendees are encouraged to wear '80s-style gear.

Registration is $10 online. At the door it will be $15 (if there are spots left).

Jane Fona Workout with Teagan Schweitzer

Friday, Nov. 17
7-8 p.m. | $10-$15 per person
Maha Yoga

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

AP_17260696118429.jpg

Eagles DT Tim Jernigan signs contract extension

Religion

11082017_Trinity_Parish_House

Neighbors fight Northeast Philly church's fiscal stability plan – a lease agreement with Royal Farms

Bad For You

Rap Snacks

Bad For You - Rap Snacks

Mental Health

Philadelphia City Hall christmas tree

Crazy-early Christmas music can be mentally damaging, psychologist says

Escapes

Limited - Tuscany and Milan Italy

$649 -- Tuscany & Milan Vacation incl. Flights & Car Rental
Limited - Carnival Caribbean Cruise

$489 -- Weeklong Caribbean Cruise on Carnival

 *
Limited - Iceland in the Spring

$1128 & up -- Iceland: 3-Night Getaway in Spring w/Air

 *
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.