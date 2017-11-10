Work out like '80s exercise queen Jane Fonda at local studio

The Jane Fonda workout was a true phenomenon. She released her first exercise video in 1982 and it sold 17 million copies.

On Friday, Nov. 17, Rittenhouse studio Maha Yoga is embracing the exercise queen's '80s fitness routine by hosting a Jane Fonda workout class.

The instructor will lead an hourlong class full of high-energy moves from Fonda's videos. While a leotard and leg warmers aren't necessary to attend, they wouldn't be out of place. Attendees are encouraged to wear '80s-style gear.

Registration is $10 online. At the door it will be $15 (if there are spots left).

Friday, Nov. 17

7-8 p.m. | $10-$15 per person

Maha Yoga