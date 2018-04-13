Workout with a Philadelphia Union player and team trainer

Have you ever wondered what a professional athlete’s workout routine is like? You may not have to wonder much longer because Independence Blue Cross is providing 20 fans with the opportunity to train with the Philadelphia Union’s Ray Gaddis and a team trainer on Tuesday, April 24 at Independence LIVE. They’ll even teach participants a body-weight workout that can be done absolutely anywhere. All you have to do is enter the #FearlessFit contest for a chance to win a spot.

Here’s how the #FearlessFit Contest works:

1. Follow @ibxfearless on Instagram.

2. Upload one of your own workout photos to your account.

3. Tag it with #FearlessFit to be automatically entered.

Once you enter, your photo will be added to the #FearlessFit gallery on the contest’s website so you can see how you stack up against the competition.

It’s really that simple. Just be sure to upload and tag your photo before the contest’s deadline of Tuesday, April 17 at 11:59 p.m.

Tuesday, April 24, 5-7 p.m.

Independence LIVE

1919 Market Street

Philadelphia, PA 10103

