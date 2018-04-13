April 13, 2018

Workout with a Philadelphia Union player and team trainer

By PhillyVoice Marketing, Sponsored by Independence Blue Cross
Fitness Philadelphia Union

Content sponsored by IBC - Native (195x33)

Group of men running in Philly Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Have you ever wondered what a professional athlete’s workout routine is like? You may not have to wonder much longer because Independence Blue Cross is providing 20 fans with the opportunity to train with the Philadelphia Union’s Ray Gaddis and a team trainer on Tuesday, April 24 at Independence LIVE. They’ll even teach participants a body-weight workout that can be done absolutely anywhere. All you have to do is enter the #FearlessFit contest for a chance to win a spot.

Here’s how the #FearlessFit Contest works:

1. Follow @ibxfearless on Instagram.
2. Upload one of your own workout photos to your account.
3. Tag it with #FearlessFit to be automatically entered.

Once you enter, your photo will be added to the #FearlessFit gallery on the contest’s website so you can see how you stack up against the competition.

It’s really that simple. Just be sure to upload and tag your photo before the contest’s deadline of Tuesday, April 17 at 11:59 p.m.

Win a workout with Ray Gaddis & a Union team trainer

Tuesday, April 24, 5-7 p.m.
Independence LIVE
1919 Market Street
Philadelphia, PA 10103
Enter the #FearlessFit Content

PhillyVoice Marketing, Sponsored by Independence Blue Cross

Read more Fitness Philadelphia Union Philadelphia Workout Training Soccer Wellness Contest

Just In

Must Read

Witchcraft

Are witches and their descendants offended when politicians use the term 'witch hunt'?
Witches

Eagles

Eagles-only mock draft, version 4.0
041218DerriusGuice

Food & Drink

Here's your chance to watch the sunset from Bok before rooftop officially opens
Bok Bar view

Recreation

This is when you can start ziplining in Fairmount Park
071717_Treetopquest

Sixers

The 2017-18 NBA awards ballot, with analysis on races involving Sixers players and coach
041218-JoelEmbiid-USAToday

Business

Here's where the next Wawa stores will open in Philadelphia
South Street new wawa

Escapes

Limited - Europe busabout

$1499 -- Europe: Unlimited Hop-On Hop-Off Bus Pass
Limited - Japan and Korea

$2790 -- 11-Night Korea & Japan Trip w/Air
Limited - Norwegian Cruise Line

$369 & up -- Free Unlimited Open Bar on Norwegian Sky

 *
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.