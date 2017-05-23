Writer shares tear-jerking story about Mister Rogers

May 23, 2017
The beloved and long-running children's TV show "Mister Rogers' Neighborhood" returned earlier this month when the streaming service Twitch began playing all 886 episodes consecutively to support PBS.
That marathon will end at the beginning of June, but for those who grew up with the show, host Fred Rogers' neighborly ways resonate to this day. Just ask Entertainment Weekly writer Anthony Breznican.
In a long series of tweets, Breznican, who grew up in Rogers' hometown of Pittsburgh, shared a story about his interaction with Rogers after a quote of his began circulating on social media in response to the tragedy in Manchester.
Breznican detailed the heartfelt experience he had while attending the University of Pittsburgh in the 1990s when the show was still running. According to him, he had lost touch with the show and was having a difficult time in college when he rediscovered it.
It was easy to feel hopeless. One span was especially bad. Walking out of the dorm, I heard familiar music: 🎶Won't you be my neighbor... 7/— Anthony Breznican (@Breznican) May 23, 2017
The TV was playing in an empty common room. Mr. Rogers as there, asking me what I do with the mad I feel. (I had lots to spare. still do) 8/— Anthony Breznican (@Breznican) May 23, 2017
Breznican says it made him feel better, and a few days later, he actually ran into Rogers while leaving the offices of his school newspaper.
Days later, I get in the elevator at the paper to ride down to the lobby. The doors open. Mr. Rogers is standing there. For real. 10/— Anthony Breznican (@Breznican) May 23, 2017
The doors open, he lets me go out first. I go, but turn around. "Mr. Rogers... I don't mean to bother you. But I wanted to say thanks." 13/— Anthony Breznican (@Breznican) May 23, 2017
He smiles, but this has to happen to him every 10 feet. "Did you grow up as one of my neighbors?" I felt like crying. Yeah. I was. 14/— Anthony Breznican (@Breznican) May 23, 2017
I pull it together. We're walking out and I mention liking Johnny Costa (he was the piano player on the show.) We made more small talk. 16/— Anthony Breznican (@Breznican) May 23, 2017
But their conversation didn't end there, as Rogers could tell something was bothering him.
As he went out the door, I said (in a kind of rambling gush) that I'd stumbled on the show again recently, when I really needed it. 17/— Anthony Breznican (@Breznican) May 23, 2017
So I just said, "Thanks for that." Mr. Rogers nodded. He paused. He undid his scarf. He motioned to the window, & sat down on the ledge. 18/— Anthony Breznican (@Breznican) May 23, 2017
This is what set Mr. Rogers apart. No one else would've done this. He goes, "Do you want to tell me what was upsetting you?" 19/— Anthony Breznican (@Breznican) May 23, 2017
So I sat. I told him my grandfather had just died. He was one of the few good things I had. I felt adrift. Brokenhearted. 20/— Anthony Breznican (@Breznican) May 23, 2017
I like to think I didn't go on and on, but pretty soon he was telling me about his grandfather & a boat the old man bought him as a kid. 21/— Anthony Breznican (@Breznican) May 23, 2017
Rogers died in 2003 at the age of 74. His legacy lives on, however, as his iconic congressional testimony arguing for the funding of public broadcasting has re-emerged in response to President Donald Trump proposing cutting federal money to the arts.
It helps that, as Breznican notes, he walked the talk of being a true neighbor.
I never saw him again. But that "helper" quote? That's authentic. That's who he was. For real. 29/ pic.twitter.com/VQ6vt6Lr3c— Anthony Breznican (@Breznican) May 23, 2017
You can read Breznican's entire tear-jerking thread here.