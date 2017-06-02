Odd News NHL
Stanley Cup Predators Penguins Hockey Keith Srakocic/AP

Pittsburgh Penguins fans celebrate after the Pittsburgh Penguins defeated the Nashville Predators 4-1 in Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final, Wednesday, May 31, 2017, in Pittsburgh.

June 02, 2017

Wrong number text leads couple to free Stanley Cup tickets

Odd News NHL Pittsburgh Penguins Predators Fans Stanley Cup Final Tickets Associated Press
By Kdka-Tv
Associated Press

PITTSBURGH — A text message sent to the wrong number led to a Pittsburgh couple scoring free tickets to see the Penguins play Game 2 in the Stanley Cup Final.

KDKA-TV reports Amy Santora received a text offering four tickets to Wednesday night's game against Nashville. She called the number, and the man at the other end said he sent the text to the wrong number.

Santora says the man called her back a few minutes later, saying the text's intended recipient only wanted one set of the tickets.

The tickets were priced at $329. The man told Santora she could have them for free.

Santora and her husband took the man up on his offer, finding seats behind the goalie.

As for the mystery texter, Santora says "whoever you are, thank you."

Information from: KDKA-TV

Kdka-Tv

Just In

Must Read

Bars

Drinks

A visit to the Philly bar that claims to get you drunk on one drink

Eagles

060117NigelBradham

Mailbag: Eagles 2018 free agents: An early stay or go?

Odd News

Envelope_Letter_Port_Richmond

Old letter found in Philly home tells of U.S. serviceman's devotion to hopeful bride

Food & Drink

Chocolate Hammer of Glory for PBW

Franklin Fountain, Shane Confectionery create treats for Philly Beer Week

Escapes

Limited - Holiday Inn Aruba

$609 & up -- 5-Nt. Getaway to Aruba: Family Friendly w/Air

 *
Limited - Italy & Greece & Athens

$1837 & up -- Italy & Greece: 9-Night Getaway w/Air
Limited - Egypt & Nile Cruise

$1799 -- Egypt & Nile Cruise 8-Night Vacation Incl. Air
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.