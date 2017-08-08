Yards Brewing Co. created a special brew for Spruce Street Harbor Park

There's a Yards Brewing Co. beer that you can only find at Spruce Street Harbor Park.

Lazy Hammock, a witbier, was brewed exclusively for the beer garden.

"Oranges are added pre-fermentation which result in a subtle, clean, slightly tart finish. Belgian white yeast lends a touch of clove, complementing the wheat malt’s backbone. Post-fermentation, the beer is dry hopped with German Hallertau Blanc hops, giving the beer distinctive aromas of mango," reads the beer's description.

Those who want a taste of the collaboration brew, which was introduced last year, should attend the Lazy Hammock Happy Hour, where the specialty beer will be $5 from 5-7 p.m. through Friday, Aug. 11.

Through Friday, Aug. 11

5-7 p.m. | $5 Lazy Hammock beers

Spruce Street Harbor Park

401 S. Columbus Blvd.