Yoga with whiskey is totally a thing now

If you've been on the fence about yoga, this fitness event might give you that extra push to finally join in.

On Tuesday, Sept. 19, you can join in a yoga session that ends with a whiskey tasting. Manatawny Still Works from Pottstown will be providing the alcohol.

If booze after a sweaty workout seems odd, think of whiskey as Irish playwright George Bernard Shaw did – as "liquid sunshine."

The evening event runs from 6-8 p.m. at Martha and is $15 to attend.

Contact instructor Jake Panasevich to reserve your spot. Space is limited.

Hopefully, yoga plus whiskey is totally a thing now and more events will pop up soon.

Tuesday, Sept. 19

6-8 p.m. | $15 per person

Martha

2113 E. York St.



