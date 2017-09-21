You can go to a Sixers practice at the Palestra for free

We're still nearly a month away from enjoying meaningful Sixers basketball, but fans can get a taste of the action — for free – in a classic college basketball cathedral at the beginning of next month.

The team announced Thursday its holding a scrimmage at the Palestra on Sunday, October 1, from 1-3:30 p.m. Head coach Brett Brown said in a press release the intersquad game would allow fans to connect with the team in a "unique and personal manner."

Tickets will be available to the general public at no cost starting Tuesday, Sept. 26, via the Sixers' social media platforms. You can get early access to tickets by joining the team's Club 76, the group for season ticket holders that hilariously shares the same name as an Ohio strip club.

Quick programming note: Like many Sixers supporters, I'm a fan of all four teams, so I immediately thought, "On a Sunday, won't this overlap with the Eagles game?"

Good news! It doesn't. The Birds will be on the West Coast facing the San Diego Los Angeles Chargers, a game that starts at 4:05 p.m. on the East Coast. So if you get tickets, you can enjoy the scrimmage, then hop over to a West Philly bar to watch the game.

If you take that route, I'd suggest Smokey Joe's, which is a stone's throw away and has great pizza, or The Barn, which is a bit of a walk but has Citywide specials, plenty of TVs and a pool table.