You probably don't want to date Cowboys or Steelers fans, survey confirms

August 21, 2017
You're not alone, Eagles faithful. Lots of football fans don't want to get intimate with people who love the Cowboys or Steelers.
Fanatics, an online sports retailer, recently published the results of a survey of 2,900 fans who were asked about their dating preferences as they relate to their favorite (and least favorite) teams.
Of all 32 NFL teams, Patriots fans were dubbed the least desirable partners, with about 17 percent saying they're "undateable." Right behind them with 13 percent were Cowboys fans, and coming in third were Steelers fans.
Eagles fans weren't in the top five of most or least dateable fans, but we did score a pretty impressive distinction. Birds fans were the most likely to say a partner being a fan of their team was more important than practicing the same religion.
You can check out the full results from the survey here.