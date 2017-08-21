You probably don't want to date Cowboys or Steelers fans, survey confirms

You're not alone, Eagles faithful. Lots of football fans don't want to get intimate with people who love the Cowboys or Steelers.

Fanatics, an online sports retailer, recently published the results of a survey of 2,900 fans who were asked about their dating preferences as they relate to their favorite (and least favorite) teams.

Of all 32 NFL teams, Patriots fans were dubbed the least desirable partners, with about 17 percent saying they're "undateable." Right behind them with 13 percent were Cowboys fans, and coming in third were Steelers fans.

Fanatics/Source .

The Pats' relentless and nauseating success is probably the reason for their fans being the least dateable. While the Cowboys haven't had any real achievements since the 1990s, the "America's Team" moniker coupled with their often braggart fan base are probably to blame. With Steelers fans, it's likely a combination of both: success and obnoxious fans.

Eagles fans weren't in the top five of most or least dateable fans, but we did score a pretty impressive distinction. Birds fans were the most likely to say a partner being a fan of their team was more important than practicing the same religion.

Fanatics/Source .

Surprisingly, no Eagles rivalry – and no NFC East rivalry, for that matter – made the top 10 of dating rivalries, or fans who would never date a fan of another specific team.

Fanatics/Source Fanatics/Source .



Fanatics/Source Fanatics/Source .



You can check out the full results from the survey here.