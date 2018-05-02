Your 2018 Mother’s Day gift guide

Mother’s Day is coming up on Sunday, May 13, and while mom may always appreciate the usual bouquet of flowers and Sunday brunch with the family, why not kick things up a notch and buy something that speaks to her? Whether she’s a coffee fiend, an Eagles fan, a devout yogi or all of the above, we’ve collected a few fun gift ideas to add a little variety this year.

She did give you life, after all — the least you can do is get a little creative.

Energy Muse /for PhillyVoice Energy Muse /for PhillyVoice Energy Muse Metaphysical Girl necklace

For the new age mom

Metaphysical Girl necklaces | Energy Muse

$28.88-$39.88

Does your mom love all things yoga, meditation and Whole Foods? While she makes time for self care, perhaps it’s been a while since she got a new piece of jewelry. Energy Muse’s Metaphysical Girl necklaces come in a wide variety of stones (rose quartz, citrine, turquoise, pink opal, moonstone, chalcedony, dendritic agate and aura amethyst) and are the perfect delicate accent to any outfit.

Swell Coffee Co. /for PhillyVoice Swell Coffee Co. /for PhillyVoice Swell Coffee Co.



For the coffee-obsessed mom

Sample pack | Swell Coffee Co.

$10

Chances are, your mom runs on coffee — the secret to her superhuman ability to do a million things at once and make it look effortless. While she’s probably already sipped Philly’s finest beans, why not add some excitement to her coffee routine with something from out west? Swell Coffee Co. is based out of California and has a cool sample pack that includes six different beans in two-oz. samples. If she loves it, gift her a subscription!

Bottles Uncorked LLC /for PhillyVoice Bottles Uncorked LLC /for PhillyVoice Wine bottle wind chimes



For the wine-loving mom

Wine bottle wind chime | Etsy

$20- $119.99

The sound of wine pouring into a glass is sure to be music to your mom’s ears already, but now she can appreciate wine in a totally different way with this wine bottle wind chime. It comes in a rainbow of colors (frosted, amber, cobalt blue, red, green, yellow, clear) and can be purchased by the bottle or as a set, which features all of the colors listed above in addition to ocean blue. Each bottle is accented by a copper rim and includes a wooden ball and heart chain that produces the whimsical sound of wind chimes.

Football Fanatics /for PhillyVoice Football Fanatics /for PhillyVoice Vintage Eagles print



For the mom who bleeds green

Eagles prints and frames | Eagles store

Various prices

The Philadelphia Eagles online store is a treasure trove of cool gift ideas for fans, but for Mother’s Day, how about getting mom some Eagles-themed prints and frames? You can go vintage, with a print that harkens back to Connie Mack Stadium days, and even go the extra mile by getting it professionally framed. On a tighter budget? Buy one of the Eagles picture frames and put in a photo of you and mom enjoying the game together.

Mark and Graham /for PhillyVoice Mark and Graham /for PhillyVoice Mark and Graham Italian bow bag



For the fashion-forward mom

Personalized Italian Bow Bag | Mark & Graham

$299

Mom can carry a token of your affection wherever she goes with this gorgeous leather bag from Mark & Graham. Handcrafted in Florence, it easily transitions from day to night, with its solid structure matched with a feminine leather bow, which can be monogrammed. It comes in three different colors: navy, camel and white. If you’re looking for something a little smaller (or less expensive), Mark & Graham has an entire catalog of high-end gifts that can be personalized, like jewelry, wallets and hats.

Bottles Uncorked LLC is offering a 15 percent discount to PhillyVoice readers off any orders through their Etsy shops. Contact Bottles Uncorked LLC to receive your coupon code and cash in.