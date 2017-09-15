Business Natural Disasters
03_031617_YuenglingBrewery_Carroll.jpg Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

The tunnels below the Yuengling Brewery were once used for temperature-controlled storage at a time before refrigeration.

September 15, 2017

Yuengling joins celebrities, businesses in donating thousands to hurricane relief efforts

Business Natural Disasters Pennsylvania Yuengling Hurricane Harvey Storms Weather Charity Hurricane Irma
By Patricia Madej
PhillyVoice Staff

Yuengling Brewery is joining handfuls of celebrities and businesses in donating funds toward hurricane relief efforts after back-to-back storms devastated parts of the U.S. and the Caribbean.

The Pennsylvania-based, family-owned company announced Friday that it will give $50,000 to the American Red Cross to aid victims of the natural disasters.

“This donation will help with relief efforts and continue to help in recovery efforts," Wendy Yuengling, chief administrative officer, said in a statement. "Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone, including our employees, who have also been affected. Please join us in supporting those communities that have been impacted.”

Yuengling, which calls itself America's oldest brewery, has a facility in Tampa and two other locations in Pottsville.

Pennsylvania-based Wawa announced in August that it launched a "crisis campaign" to aid in hurricane relief efforts as well. Patrons at more than 760 locations could donate $1, $3 or $5 toward the Red Cross. The Wawa Foundation also matched its first $50,000 collected during the customer-led campaign.

Dozens of celebrities, including Philadelphia's Kevin Hart, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Sandra Bullock and Beyonce have made generous donations. 

Almost 70 people have died as a result of Hurricane Irma, which made landfall last week in parts of Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, U.S. Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico and other parts of the Caribbean. Hurricane Harvey, which devastated parts of Texas, has claimed more than 80 lives.

081816_Madej_Carroll.jpg

Patricia Madej

patricia@phillyvoice.com

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

091517DerekBarnett

Mailbag: Where was Derek Barnett Week 1?

Colleges

03-100515_Temple_Carroll.jpg

Black Temple University students find banana left on their dorm door handle

Movies

Lititz red balloon

Pennsylvania teens go to jail for red balloon 'It' prank

Lists

04_071717_ShoreStock_Carroll.jpg

10 ways to drive New Jerseyans to distraction

Escapes

Limited - Marriott in Venice Italy

$1494 -- Venice, Florence & Rome 6-Night Trip w/Flights

 *
Limited - Iceland Northern Lights Tour

$1149 & up -- Iceland 4-Night Escape w/Northern Lights Tour

 *
Limited - Barbados Beach

$1049 & up -- 4-Star Barbados Getaway: 5-Nights with Flights

 *
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.