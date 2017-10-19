Yuengling's billionaire owner edged out of the Forbes 400

Forbes released its 2017 list of the 400 richest people in the U.S., highlighting a few billionaire Pennsylvanians and edging out the owner of Philly's most known beer, Yuengling.



Wharton alum and Newtown Square resident Victoria Mars is the highest-ranked Pennsylvanian on the list at No. 79, with a net worth of $6.3 billion as the heir of Mars Inc. Chester County resident Mary Alice Dorrance Malone, heir to the Camden-based Campbell Soup Co., comes in at No. 226 with her $3.3 billion fortune.

Phillies principal owner John Middleton also appears on the list, as does Sixers minority owner Michael Rubin and Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie.

Our nation’s president makes a cameo on the list, landing at No. 248 with a net worth of $3.1 billion. Forbes reported his worth has declined $600 million since last year.

Absent from the list is Richard Yuengling Jr., among the 26 billionaires booted from this year’s rankings. Yuengling holds a net worth of $1.4 billion – about $500 million less than last year.

As usual, Bill Gates tops the list with his net worth of $89 billion. Check out the full list at Forbes.



