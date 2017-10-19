Business Yuengling
040916_Yuenglinglager Matt Rourke, File/AP

Bottles of Yuengling beer are displayed in Philadelphia, Wednesday, May 16, 2007.

October 19, 2017

Yuengling's billionaire owner edged out of the Forbes 400

Phillies, Sixers, Eagles owners all appear on the rankings

Business Yuengling Philadelphia Rankings Forbes Donald Trump Billionaires Bill Gates Campbell Soup Co.
By Marielle Mondon
PhillyVoice Staff

Forbes released its 2017 list of the 400 richest people in the U.S., highlighting a few billionaire Pennsylvanians and edging out the owner of Philly's most known beer, Yuengling.

Wharton alum and Newtown Square resident Victoria Mars is the highest-ranked Pennsylvanian on the list at No. 79, with a net worth of $6.3 billion as the heir of Mars Inc. Chester County resident Mary Alice Dorrance Malone, heir to the Camden-based Campbell Soup Co., comes in at No. 226 with her $3.3 billion fortune.

Phillies principal owner John Middleton also appears on the list, as does Sixers minority owner Michael Rubin and Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie.

Our nation’s president makes a cameo on the list, landing at No. 248 with a net worth of $3.1 billion. Forbes reported his worth has declined $600 million since last year.

Absent from the list is Richard Yuengling Jr., among the 26 billionaires booted from this year’s rankings. Yuengling holds a net worth of $1.4 billion – about $500 million less than last year.

As usual, Bill Gates tops the list with his net worth of $89 billion. Check out the full list at Forbes.


051117_Mondon_Headshot.jpg

Marielle Mondon

marielle@phillyvoice.com

Just In

Must Read

Business

10182017_AmazonCampusAerials

Kenney: Philly is in 'Goldilocks zone' for new Amazon HQ

Eagles

101817CarsonWentz

Recap: Eagles chat with Jimmy Kempski

Entertainment

in her shoes Philadelphia

14 movies you didn’t realize were filmed in (and around) Philadelphia

Research

Diversity Hands

Penn researchers find skin pigment genes falsify long-held race concepts

Escapes

Limited - Ireland

$1149 & up -- 6-Night Ireland Trip incl. Tours & Breakfast

 *
Limited - Almalfi Coast in Italy

$1137 & up -- Rome, Sorrento & Amalfi Coast Getaway w/Air

 *
Limited - London

$2319 & up -- London Business Class Flights + Car Rental
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.