Movies Serial Killers
US Premiere of "Baywatch" - Arrivals Omar Vega/AP

Zac Efron arrives at the U.S. Premiere of "Baywatch" at Lummus Park on Saturday, May 13, 2017, in Miami Beach, Fla.

May 16, 2017

Zac Efron to play serial killer Ted Bundy in upcoming biopic

The project is set to start shooting Oct. 9

Movies Serial Killers United States Film Zac Efron Associated Press
By Associated Press

LOS ANGELES — Zac Efron has signed on to star as Ted Bundy in a biopic about the serial killer.

The Hollywood Reporter and Variety report Efron will play Bundy in "Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile." The movie will center on Bundy's relationship with his girlfriend. The reports say the project is set to start shooting Oct. 9. The movie will be directed by Joe Berlinger, who is best known for the "Paradise Lost" series of documentaries.

Bundy confessed to killing more than two dozen women and was executed in Florida in 1989.

Efron stars alongside Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson in "Baywatch," which opens this month.

Just In

Must Read

Elections

11022015_voting_booth_iStock

It's Primary Day in Pennsylvania: Polls open at 7 a.m.

Sixers

051517_Brown-Lottery_AP

Everything you need to know about the NBA Draft Lottery: Sixers edition

Cycling

05_051117_BikeCommuting_Carroll.jpg

Mayfair to Cherry Hill: Every day is Bike to Work Day for this road warrior

History

05162017_Benton_Aichinger_photo

Philly author's 'Lilli de Jong' is a new feminist classic for Trump-era America

Escapes

Limited - Alaska Glacier Tour

$799 & up -- 8-Nt. Alaska Glacier Sea + Land Package
Limited - Italy & Greece & Athens

$1837 & up -- Italy & Greece: 9-Night Getaway w/Air
Limited - Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic

$999 & up -- Punta Cana: 6-Night All-Inclusive Trip w/Air

 *
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.