April the giraffe and her new baby Tajiri.

May 11, 2017

Zoo home to April the giraffe and baby Tajiri opening Monday

April's pregnancy was the second most live-viewed channel in YouTube's history

HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. — People hoping to get an up-close look at April the giraffe's baby born at an upstate New York zoo before a live stream audience will have to wait a little longer.

Animal Adventure Park originally planned to open for the season this weekend, but delayed the date until Monday because of cool and rainy conditions in the forecast.

April gave birth to a male calf on April 15. Her pregnancy was the second most live-viewed channel in YouTube's history, with more than 232 million live views during a seven-week period.

The calf was named Tajiri, a Swahili word that means hope.

The privately owned zoo is located in rural Harpursville, 130 miles northwest of New York City. It is bracing for a flood of visitors.

Below is video of April and Tajiri recorded Tuesday at Animal Adventure Park.


