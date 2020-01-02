Administering century-old tuberculosis vaccine in a new way may make it more effective

Tuberculosis remains the leading infectious cause of death worldwide despite a vaccine having been developed a century ago.

The tuberculosis vaccine, Bacille Calmette-Guerin, protects infants from disseminated TB. It is less effective at protecting teens and adults from developing pulmonary TB, the primary cause of TB illnesses and deaths.

But scientists believe they have found a way to bolster the tuberculosis vaccine by simply changing the dose and the way it is administered.

Injecting the vaccine directly into the bloodstream rather than into the skin – the way it is currently administered – increased the vaccine's ability to protect monkeys from TB infection, researchers from the the National Institutes of Health found.

More research needs to be conducted before the change can be made to people, but scientists said the study "represents a major step forward in the field of TB vaccine research."

"This offers hope," senior author Dr. Robert Seder told the Associated Press.

Tuberculosis, an ancient disease, caused an estimated 10 million worldwide infections in 2018, killing 1.5 million people.

To prevent a TB infection, a vaccine needs to evoke a strong, sustained response from the immune system, according to scientists. The current, intradermal route does not generate a strong enough response in the lungs.

But the scientists found that when administered intravenously, the tuberculosis vaccine elicits a more rapid response.

Seder and his colleagues administered the vaccine in various ways on rhesus macaques, a type of monkey that reacts to TB infections in a manner similar to humans.

Nine of the 10 monkeys that received the vaccine intravenously were highly protected against pulmonary TB infection. Those that received the vaccine via aerosol or intradermal injection showed signs of greater infection.