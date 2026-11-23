In September, Color and Flame owner Drew Fisher was preparing to be a vendor at the Christmas Village in Dilworth and LOVE parks this holiday season. But things changed a few weeks before the full payments were due, when organizer German American Marketing sent an email clarifying what the booths would look like in 2026.

Instead of the typical open setup, officials said customers would no longer be able to enter the booths. Booths have sales counters and other barriers, meaning sellers would have to assist shoppers in selecting merchandise. It was meant to make sure that the event was compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act, but it came as a very last-minute change that wouldn't work for Fisher, who would have been selling candles at the event for the fourth year.

"As I read it, I was like, 'This is gonna mess everything up.' And it was very definitive, it wasn't really open-ended, like 'let's see what can happen, we'll still try to fight this,'" Fisher said. "It was kind of like, 'This is what we've been going after, we've been dealing with this for so long, this is what we came up with.'"

The annual holiday event kicked off Nov. 21 and goes until Dec. 27 with hundreds of vendors selling jewelry, ornaments, clothing and other trinkets. This year, some of the booths will have an 8-foot-long ramp that lets people walk inside, per the email that was shared with PhillyVoice in September, but most will have the barricade.

Fisher said that as a candle seller, he really relies on the sensory experience of customers picking up products and giving them a sniff — something that's difficult to replicate online. And in the new booth setup, it would mean that he'd likely have less people approaching his booth and he'd have to hand his candles and other fragrance products to shoppers over the counter.

He hadn't yet signed the contract when he got the email and ultimately made the decision to pull out of the event. But he's fearful about what this holiday season will look like, as many other craft shows and fairs sold out months ago.

"The thing about Christmas Village is once you get into a spot, you pretty much stay in that spot, so then people are looking for us. They come right to our booth because they're like, 'Oh, good, you're here. I want to buy this and that' and they get even more than the previous year, so that is a hit for us," Fisher said. "This whole year is a loss, there's going to be some small shows, some small pop-ups, but those are nowhere close to a Christmas Village event."

Per the email, German American Marketing said it spent 32 months working with legal experts and disability rights advocates before it decided to make a change to the booths. For the 2025 market, vendors and staff had temporary ramps that were brought out so people using wheelchairs or walkers could enter the spaces.

That didn't work too well for Disability Pride Pennsylvania Executive Director Vicki Landers, who said that shoppers had to call a number to get the ramps put out and it took a while if someone answered, which they often didn't. She's not a fan of the new plan, either, because she noted that the barriers will likely be too tall for wheelchair users to see much of the product. Per Fisher's point, she does like to go and smell the candles, too, and she said she wouldn't know what scents are new or which ones to ask for when the products are hidden behind the counter.

The annual event has other disability access issues that aren't being addressed too, like a lack of American Sign Language interpreters behind the information desk, and the fact that it's a very crowded and busy event which can be a sensory overload for many, she said. It's disappointing for Landers, who said that there are plenty of disabled people and disability rights organizations, including her own, that would be willing to work with the city and Christmas Village organizers to make it more accessible.

"Access always becomes the afterthought if we have money, or it's just 'That's too hard, we're not going to do it," Landers said. "That needs to change."

According to a Reddit post, vendors pay $8,500 for a single booth or $16,500 for a double, and the September email did say that the new change would likely impact sales or require small business owners to hire additional staffers. It's much pricier than most other shows held in and around the city, and Lindsay Gradel, who owns children's clothing company Sew Much Cooler, said many vendors view the Christmas Village and the Flower Show as an investment to take their business to the next level.

But when she worked the event three years ago, she didn't find as much success as she hoped. She experienced a lot of product theft and people spilling food and drinks on her designs. Plus, as a handmade seller, it was a lot to create enough clothing to sell, and she only made about $23,000 compared to the $15,000 she put in, although she said other vendors make much more.

On the organization side, she said she was missing the wooden sign with her company name for a large portion of the event, and there were no "booth sitters," aka people that take over so vendors can run to the restroom or grab food.

"A lot of times, the organization, they don't really care, and you get put in situations that aren't so great, and you just kind of deal with it because you're scared to say something because then they won't let you in the next year," Gradel said.

For Fisher, though it's been a more positive experience. He never experienced issues from organizers, and while sellers are expected to be there at certain days or times rain or shine, he said that there were a few times during really bad weather when they told vendors not to come downtown. And until now, he always found workers to be pretty open about communications.

However, he said that the booth redesign came as a huge surprise for everyone involved, and he wished they would have announced it earlier to give people time to find other events or implemented the change in 2027 so vendors could know before applying.

"There was no rumblings in the background. There was no talk. I didn't hear any other vendor saying, 'Oh man, there's some problems going on.' No one said anything, so that's why this is such a big shock to everyone," Fisher said. "And there's people that are much more involved in what's happening in Philly that still said they they didn't hear anything either."

For Landers, the problems go beyond just the change this year. She doesn't want to boycott or hurt the vendors, seeing as it's their livelihood. Instead, she thinks changes need to be made at a city level. She'd like to see officials put out a request for proposal for the event, and see if there are other organizers who might do a better job of prioritizing accessibility, or see more involvement from the city's ADA coordinator.

She also noted that it's not just the Christmas Village where people want more accessibility options. She pointed to Philly Pride 360, who she said she's worked with for years, as an event that put accessibility at the forefront of planning. She'd like to see the same for the Christmas Village, because it's an event that people with disabilities would like to be a part of.

"This is something that disabled people want to go to," Landers said. "Of course, they want to go and do this safe thing in the city ... it's something that should be, could be more thought out."