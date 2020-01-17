More News:

January 17, 2020

Woman's dismembered body found in basement of South Philly home

Police suspect the remains belong to a missing 18-year-old, a possible victim of human trafficking

By Allie Miller
PhillyVoice Staff
Philadelphia police discovered the decomposed and dismembered remains of a woman in the basement of a Girard Estates home in South Philly on Thursday night. The woman could be a missing 18-year-old who is suspected to be a victim of human trafficking.

An investigation is underway after police discovered the decomposed and partially dismembered body of a woman in South Philly last night. 

Philadelphia sheriffs discovered the body around around 5 p.m. Thursday in the Girard Estates neighborhood, in a home located on the 2100 block of Porter Street, according to reports.

The sheriff's office and Philadelphia Police Department's Human Trafficking Task Force entered the home together. Sheriffs had a robbery arrest warrant for a female who lived in the home, and Special Victims Unit officers were investigating a tip about a missing 18-year-old woman who may have been at the residence. 

There were five people in the living room of the home when police arrived – three men and two women. They were quickly taken into police custody for questioning. While searching the basement found police reportedly found the "partially dismembered and badly decomposed body," wrapped in plastic bags and placed in a tub, according to CBS Philly.

Authorities suspect that the remains could belong to an 18-year-old woman who went missing on Sept. 27, and who is believed to be possible victim of human trafficking.

Sheriff Rochelle Bilal told NBC 10 about these suspicions, but said that the body needs to be further identified. 

"We have a deceased female, possibly that age. But she's a Jane Doe until she's identified," Sheriff Rochelle Bilal told NBC 10.

Last October the Philadelphia Police Department posted about an 18-year-old woman who went missing on Sept. 27 of last year in the Whitman neighborhood of South Philly, and was last seen on the 2300 block of South Lee Street. 

This investigation is on-going, and anyone with information should contact the Philadelphia Police Department.

January is National Slavery and Human Trafficking Prevention month.

