Several injured after vehicle drove into crowd of fans celebrating Eagles win

A driver is in custody after they drove into a crowd of fans celebrating the Eagles win Sunday night, police said.

Swarms of fans took to Broad Street after the team emerged victorious, securing their spot in the Super Bowl LIX game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Around 9:30 p.m., Philadelphia Police said a car struck several pedestrians at Broad and Spring Garden streets, injuring several.

Three people were reported hurt thus far, none with life-threatening injuries, according to 6ABC. Police have not released any information about charges or the driver's identity, but said the incident "does not appear intentional at this time" in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

However, a witness told NBC10 that the driver seemed to move into the crowd on purpose.

“It was a car. She was on the sidewalk. And she was arguing with some people,” they said. “Drove straight down into the crowd and hit probably at least 30 people.”

This was one of two violent incidents following the game. During Sunday's celebrations, another person was stabbed in the leg in Lincoln Financial Field's nearby parking lot.