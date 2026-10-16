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October 16, 2026

Eagles-Panthers: Staff picks, betting odds, and more for no easy Week 6 homecoming

The Eagles have a three-game losing streak to snap, within a Linc that will be frustrated, and against a Panthers team that can surprise you.

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By Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
Eagles-Offense-Huddle-London-Jaguars-Week-5-2026-NFL.JPG Nathan Ray Seebeck/IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Eagles will try to snap a three-game skid this week.

The Eagles are on a three-game losing skid, with frustration and pressure mounting.

The Carolina Panthers are coming off a bye, and aren't quite the annual pushovers they used to be now that Bryce Young is letting it fly.

The Eagles, at home, are projected as slight 1-1.5-point favorites, but with all of their problems right now, it feels like no sure thing to take.

Here are our staff's picks and predictions for Week 6 at the Linc...

• GAME INFO •

2026 Week 6

Eagles (2-3) vs. Panthers (2-2)

Sunday, 1:00 p.m. ET | Lincoln Financial Field (Philadelphia)

BROADCAST INFO

TV: CBS (Ian Eagle, Ross Tucker, Evan Washburn)
RADIO: 94.1 WIP (Merrill Reese, Mike Quick)

BETTING LINES

2026 Week 6 Betting Odds
Sportsbook Spread Money Line Total O/U 
 DraftKingsPHI -1.5CAR -105
PHI -115		41.5
FanDuel PHI -1.5CAR +100
PHI -118		41.5
BetRivers PHI -1CAR -103
PHI -120		42
BetMGM PHI -1CAR -105
PHI -115		42
Caesars PHI -1CAR +102
PHI -120		41.5

*Lines as of Tuesday, Oct. 13

Jimmy Kempski (4-1)

Eagles xx, Panthers xx

Words.

MORE: The Eagles should punt on the 2026 season

Geoff Mosher (3-2)

Eagles xx, Panthers xx

Words.    

Evan Macy (4-1)

Eagles xx, Panthers xx

Words.

MORE: Nick Sirianni can't afford to cost the Eagles

Nick Tricome (4-1)

Eagles 17, Panthers 14

The Eagles win here, and I think Jalen Carter will be the reason why.

It'll be close, because the Eagles' offense won't be able to sustain steady drives again outside of maybe one or two, but I can see this being the day where the defense finally buckles down and closes it out, with Carter breaking through the line to make the deciding sack of Young.

It won't be the turnaround for the Eagles' season – I think there's too much for this current team to overcome – but it will be a win and a breather they can claim for just a few days.

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Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff

nick@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Bryce young Jalen Carter Chuba Hubbard Carolina Panthers Saquon Barkley Jalen Hurts

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