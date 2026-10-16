Eagles-Panthers: Staff picks, betting odds, and more for no easy Week 6 homecoming

The Eagles are on a three-game losing skid, with frustration and pressure mounting.

The Carolina Panthers are coming off a bye, and aren't quite the annual pushovers they used to be now that Bryce Young is letting it fly.

The Eagles, at home, are projected as slight 1-1.5-point favorites, but with all of their problems right now, it feels like no sure thing to take.

Here are our staff's picks and predictions for Week 6 at the Linc...

• GAME INFO •

2026 Week 6

Eagles (2-3) vs. Panthers (2-2)

Sunday, 1:00 p.m. ET | Lincoln Financial Field (Philadelphia)

BROADCAST INFO

TV: CBS ( Ian Eagle, Ross Tucker, Evan Washburn )

RADIO: 94.1 WIP (Merrill Reese, Mike Quick)

BETTING LINES

2026 Week 6 Betting Odds

Sportsbook Spread Money Line Total O/U DraftKings PHI -1.5 CAR -105

PHI -115 41.5 FanDuel PHI -1.5 CAR +100

PHI -118 41.5 BetRivers PHI -1 CAR -103

PHI -120 42 BetMGM PHI -1 CAR -105

PHI -115 42 Caesars PHI -1 CAR +102

PHI -120 41.5

*Lines as of Tuesday, Oct. 13

Jimmy Kempski (4-1)

Eagles xx, Panthers xx

Words.

MORE: The Eagles should punt on the 2026 season

Geoff Mosher (3-2)

Eagles xx, Panthers xx

Words.

Evan Macy (4-1)

Eagles xx, Panthers xx

Words.

Nick Tricome (4-1)

Eagles 17, Panthers 14

The Eagles win here, and I think Jalen Carter will be the reason why.

It'll be close, because the Eagles' offense won't be able to sustain steady drives again outside of maybe one or two, but I can see this being the day where the defense finally buckles down and closes it out, with Carter breaking through the line to make the deciding sack of Young.

It won't be the turnaround for the Eagles' season – I think there's too much for this current team to overcome – but it will be a win and a breather they can claim for just a few days.

SIGN UP HERE to receive the PhillyVoice Sports newsletter

Follow Nick on Twitter: @itssnick

Follow Nick on Bluesky: @itssnick

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports