Eagles-Panthers: Staff picks, betting odds, and more for no easy Week 6 homecoming

October 16, 2026
The Eagles are on a three-game losing skid, with frustration and pressure mounting.
The Carolina Panthers are coming off a bye, and aren't quite the annual pushovers they used to be now that Bryce Young is letting it fly.
The Eagles, at home, are projected as slight 1-1.5-point favorites, but with all of their problems right now, it feels like no sure thing to take.
Here are our staff's picks and predictions for Week 6 at the Linc...
|Sportsbook
|Spread
|Money Line
|Total O/U
|DraftKings
|PHI -1.5
|CAR -105
PHI -115
|41.5
|FanDuel
|PHI -1.5
|CAR +100
PHI -118
|41.5
|BetRivers
|PHI -1
|CAR -103
PHI -120
|42
|BetMGM
|PHI -1
|CAR -105
PHI -115
|42
|Caesars
|PHI -1
|CAR +102
PHI -120
|41.5
*Lines as of Tuesday, Oct. 13
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MORE: The Eagles should punt on the 2026 season
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The Eagles win here, and I think Jalen Carter will be the reason why.
It'll be close, because the Eagles' offense won't be able to sustain steady drives again outside of maybe one or two, but I can see this being the day where the defense finally buckles down and closes it out, with Carter breaking through the line to make the deciding sack of Young.
It won't be the turnaround for the Eagles' season – I think there's too much for this current team to overcome – but it will be a win and a breather they can claim for just a few days.
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