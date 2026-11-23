Police have arrested a North Carolina man in connection to a fatal hit-and-run involving three vehicles that occurred Sunday afternoon in Germantown and East Falls.

Robert James Pennington, 40, was driving northbound on Wissahickon Avenue around 4 p.m. when he allegedly drove through a red light at the street's intersection with Rittenhouse Lane and struck another vehicle traveling westbound. The 53-year-old driver of that car, a blue Ford Fiesta, suffered critical injuries. He was transported to Einstein Medical Center for treatment.

Officials say Pennington fled "at a high rate of speed" in his white Dodge Ram pickup truck and soon caused a second crash. This collision occurred at the intersection of Johnson Street and Walnut Lane. According to the police report, Pennington hit a Toyota occupied by two women who were later transported to Einstein Medical Center. The 51-year-old driver was listed in stable condition. The 67-year-old passenger suffered critical injuries and was pronounced dead at 7:22 p.m.

Responding officers apprehended Pennington, who allegedly fled the scene on foot, after the second collision. The North Carolina resident faces charges of homicide by vehicle while driving under the influence.

Police did not immediately clarify the results of any breathalyzer tests conducted Sunday.

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