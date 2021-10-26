Fanta Bility's family sues Sharon Hill police officers for 8-year-old's death

The family of 8-year-old Fanta Bility has filed a federal lawsuit against Sharon Hill borough and the police officers who fired shots outside a high school football stadium in August, killing the girl and wounding three others during a crossfire with suspected drive-by gunmen.

The Bility family's lawsuit was filed Tuesday in the Eastern District of Pennsylvania by attorney Bruce Castor, who accused the police officers of acting recklessly and excessively during the Aug. 27 incident outside Knight Park.

The lawsuit also claims Sharon Hill borough and its police department are responsible for the girl's "tragic and unnecessary death" due to inadequate training of the officers involved.

Castor, the former district attorney of Montgomery County, has led a number of high-profile cases during the course of his career. He notably declined to bring criminal charges against Bill Cosby for sexual assault in 2005 and most recently was part of former President Donald Trump's legal team during his second impeachment trial.

The deadly shooting happened just before 9 p.m. in the area outside the stadium exit on Calcon Hook Road. Fans who attended the game between Academy Park High School and visiting Pennsbury High School were still leaving the stadium, including Bility and her family.

A preliminary investigation revealed that three Sharon Hill police officers fired their weapons in response to a group of young men who were involved in an altercation one block away from the stadium entrance, along the 900 block of Coates Street.

When gunshots were fired during that dispute, the three Sharon Hill police officers drew their weapons and opened fire as a vehicle turned onto Coates Street, police said.

Five people were shot during the exchange of bullets, according to investigators. Bility was shot in the back and died at the scene in her mother's arms. Her 13-year-old sister, Mawatta, also suffered a gunshot wound.

The Bility family's lawsuit claims that the vehicle police fired at was not engaged in any criminal activity. The occupants of the vehicle were two unarmed 19-year-old women.

A ballistics analysis of multiple .45 caliber and .9-millimeter shell casings recovered at the scene found with "near certainty" that four of the five gunshot victims, including Bility, were struck by gunfire from Sharon Hill police, the Delaware County District Attorney's Office said last month.

The lawsuit filed Tuesday identifies Devon Smith and John Scanlon III as two of the three officers involved in the shooting. The third officer was listed only as John Doe. Sharon Hill Police Chief Joseph J. Kelly Jr. also was named as a defendant.

The actions of the officers and the police department's policies "constitute intentional misconduct, unreasonable and excessive use of force and deliberate indifference" to the Constitutional rights of the victims, the lawsuit claims.

The Bility family is seeking monetary damages for each of the seven counts laid out in the lawsuit, including severe emotional distress suffered by family members who witnessed the shooting unfold.

In a statement Tuesday afternoon, Sharon Hill Solicitor Sean Kilkenny acknowledged the lawsuit and said the borough will be represented in the federal litigation by Robert DiDomenicis of Holsten Associates.

"The entire borough family grieves for Fanta Bility's family and all those affected by the Academy Park High School football game shooting," Kilkenny said.



At a public council meeting on Sept. 16, the borough revealed it has engaged former Philadelphia District Attorney Kelley Hodge to conduct an administrative investigation into the police department's policies and procedures, including the conduct of the officers involved in the shooting.

The D.A.'s special investigations unit also is conducting a review of the legality of the police officers' use of firearms and has sought a grand jury to determine whether the officers may be criminally responsible. That investigation could take months, District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer said.

The D.A.'s office said in September that suspects and persons of interest involved in the initial altercation have been identified and that arrests are expected, but no one has been identified in the two months since the shooting.

All three officers involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

Bility was memorialized last month in Upper Darby.