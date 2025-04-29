Spring festival South Street Live! combines art, music and a maypole

Spin around a maypole, stop by an open-skate street jam and munch on tons of local bites when South Street Live!, the annual spring festival returns this weekend.

On Saturday, May 3, attendees can find vendor markets, live performances, a Vinyl Block Party, a mini Renaissance Faire and a jumbotron viewing of the Kentucky Derby spread across nine blocks of the commercial corridor. Formerly known as the South Street Fest, it combines nine smaller festivals into one day of family-friendly shopping, sipping and more.

The event, hosted by South Street Headhouse District and Da Vinci Art Alliance, takes place from 12-6 p.m., with entry from the west side at 800 South Street or from the east side at 100 South Street. It's free to attend, with pay-as-you-go food and drink.

Below, find your block-by-block guide to the festivities.

100 Block of South Street

From 2nd to Front Streets, game cafe Queen & Rook hosts a Fantasy Renn Faire with swordplay and fire dancing performances, renaissance faire food and live-action roleplaying. Costumes are encouraged.

200 Block of South Street

This block will be home to the event's main performance stage, also known as the Cultural Hub. Organizers said creative organizations, nonprofits and community groups from the area including Mutya Philippine, Modero and Three Aksha dance companies will be showcasing their talents all day.

Over at Headhose Plaza at 2nd and South streets, attendees can also find the Twisted Tail Kentucky Derby Lane & Plaza Jawn, which includes live music, food, a jumbo screen showing the Kentucky Derby and sports activities for kids hosted by the Philadelphia Union.

300 Block of South Street

On this block, shop a market from local creators known as Artist's Row and stop by historic galleries such as Eye’s at 402 South St., specializing in Latin American folk-art. Afterwards, swing by Queen Village Food Market at 339 Bainbridge St. for pina coladas.

400 Block of South Street

Local vendors specializing in art made from eco-friendly and reusable materials will be selling their wares at the event's Sustainability Center. Plus, Nocturnal Skate Shop at 612 S. 5th St. will host an open street skate jam with DJs, giveaways and food and drinks and Jim's Steaks, which reopened last year at 400 S. St., will also have exclusive merchandise for the festival. Attendees can swing by a performance stage outside MilkBoy South Street, as well.

500 Block of South Street

Repo Records hosts the South Street Vinyl Block Party, with more than 40 tables from dealers in the area of LPs, CDs and 45s, plus vintage vendors and crystal sellers. Organizers will also be playing music all day long and admission is free.

For sipping while shopping, Tattooed Mom's at 530 S. St. is bringing back its adults-only Lemon Bourbon Smash, served in a juice pouch.

600 Block of South Street

Comic book shop Atomic City (638 S. St.) and spooky home decor store the DreamEerie (623 South St.) host Free Comic Book Day, where they'll be handing out issues at no cost, hosting an uncanny vendor market and setting the stage for performances from musicians and cosplayers.

Also in the area, Kampar, a Malaysian restaurant at 611 S. 7th St., will be serving Kacang, a shaved ice dessert.

700 Block of South Street

German beer hall Brauhaus Schmitz hosts a Maifest, the traditional holiday celebrating the arrival of spring, outside 718 South St. Festival-goers can dance around a maypole to live music and stop by booths for face painting and flower crowns.