Hurricane Florence: What can Philadelphia expect from the storm?

Hurricane Florence will likely make landfall on Friday morning along the southeastern coast of the United States, causing billions of dollars of damage, but its impact on the Philadelphia region is less certain.

Right now, meteorologists are projecting landfall on the Carolina or Virginia coasts.

At 11 a.m., Florence was located about 905 miles east-southeast of Cape Fear, North Carolina, with maximum sustained winds of 130 mph and higher gusts. It was moving at about 16 mph.

Later Tuesday, the hurricane is expected to begin strengthening slowly over the next day or so, before weakening on Thursday, the National Hurricane Center said.

Where the worst of Florence's damaging winds, heavy rain and storm surge flooding will be felt will depend on the size and speed of the hurricane, and its track, forecasters said.

U.S. forecasters expect the hurricane to produce total rainfall accumulations of 15 to 20 inches with maximum amounts to 30 inches in isolated areas near the storm's track. Catastrophic flash flooding and significant river flooding is possible.



The dangerous Category 4 hurricane could become even more destructive if the storm slows down on its approach to the coast, extending the period of damaging winds, flooding and beach erosion, meteorologists say.

AccuWeather estimates the financial toll will reach $30 billion.

“There’s never been a storm like Florence," said Marshall Moss, vice president of forecasting and graphics operations for AccuWeather. "...Most storms coming into the Carolinas tend to move northward, and this storm looks like it’s going to stall over the region and potentially bring tremendous, life-threatening flooding.”

Three states – North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia – have declared states of emergency ahead of the storm, which could reach Category 5 status before landfall.

Source/NOAA The projected path of Hurricane Florence. Landfall is expected Friday morning on the Carolina coast.

The Jersey Shore coast is already beginning to see the effects of the storm. National Weather Service forecasters were warning Tuesday there was a high risk of dangerous rip currents developing along beaches due to swells from Florence.

The seas off the Jersey coast will get even rougher as the storm approaches the U.S. coast.

But what about after the storm hits? What can we expect in the Delaware Valley?

According to the Mount Holly office of the weather service, there is low-end probability – right now – of tropical storm force winds reaching into southern Delaware and Maryland.

Source/ NWS/NCEP Weather Prediction Center This Quantitative Precipitation Forecast graphic shows the potential rainfall from Florence through 8 a.m. next Tuesday.

But the entire region could see gusty winds, heavy rain and tidal flooding at the end of the week and into the weekend. Locally heavy rain also remains possible early next week, depending on where Florence's remnants track.

Here is the 7-day forecast for Philadelphia from the weather service:

Tuesday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Cloudy, with a high near 81. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.

Tuesday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Patchy fog after 2 a.m. Otherwise, cloudy, with a low around 70. Light northeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.

Wednesday: A chance of showers before 8 a.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m., then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Patchy fog before 8 a.m. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 82. Light east wind. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Wednesday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 2 a.m., then patchy fog. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. East wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Thursday: Patchy fog before 8 a.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. East wind 7 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.

Thursday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Friday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Friday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Saturday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Saturday night: A chance of thunderstorms before 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Sunday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Sunday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Monday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.