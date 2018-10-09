Indego is offering a free Day Pass ride code for Election Day

Indego, the official bike share program of Philadelphia, is providing free day passes on Nov. 6, Election Day, and Nov. 5, the Monday before Election Day.

“We are proud to ensure that everyone has an affordable way to get to, or near, their polling place,” Indego said in its Facebook event announcing the initiative.

Day Passes are typically $10 for riders. They provide unlimited 30-minute trips, and cost an extra $4 per 30 minutes during a ride after the first 30 minutes is up.

For now, it seems riders need to buy the Day Pass online and enter the code RIDE2VOTE to receive the free rides.

After the 2012 presidential election, studies found that lack of transportation was a contributor to the election's weak voter turnout. One study reported that 29 percent of all youth cited this as a reason for why they didn’t vote, with 15 percent calling it a major factor.

Earlier this month, a petition asking SEPTA to make the transit system free for riders on Election Day failed to achieve the desired effect.

"Although it sounds like a good idea, I don’t think it is,” Fran Kelly, SEPTA’s assistant general manager for public and government affairs, told WHYY.

