More News:

October 09, 2018

Indego is offering a free Day Pass ride code for Election Day

Voters can cycle to their polling places in November

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg
By Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff
Transportation Voting
Carroll - Indego Bike Share Bike Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

A person rides an Indego bike share bicycle in Center City.

Indego, the official bike share program of Philadelphia, is providing free day passes on Nov. 6, Election Day, and Nov. 5, the Monday before Election Day.

“We are proud to ensure that everyone has an affordable way to get to, or near, their polling place,” Indego said in its Facebook event announcing the initiative.

Day Passes are typically $10 for riders. They provide unlimited 30-minute trips, and cost an extra $4 per 30 minutes during a ride after the first 30 minutes is up.

For now, it seems riders need to buy the Day Pass online and enter the code RIDE2VOTE to receive the free rides.

After the 2012 presidential election, studies found that lack of transportation was a contributor to the election's weak voter turnout. One study reported that 29 percent of all youth cited this as a reason for why they didn’t vote, with 15 percent calling it a major factor.

Earlier this month, a petition asking SEPTA to make the transit system free for riders on Election Day failed to achieve the desired effect.

"Although it sounds like a good idea, I don’t think it is,” Fran Kelly, SEPTA’s assistant general manager for public and government affairs, told WHYY.

Follow Adam & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @adamwhermann | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Adam's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg

Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff

adam@phillyvoice.com

Read more Transportation Voting Philadelphia Election Day Cycling SEPTA Indego Bike Share

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

What they're saying: It's open season on Doug Pederson as Eagles' Super Bowl odds plummet
100818_Doug-Pederson_usat

Celebrities

Busy Phillips claims James Franco assaulted her while filming 'Freaks and Geeks'
Busy Phillips claims James Franco assaulted her while filming 'Freaks and Geeks'

Employment

Met Philadelphia holding job fair for 200 positions at new venue
inside the met 3 - cabaret set up

Sixers

Instant observations from Sixers vs. Mavs rematch to close China tour
100818-JoelEmbiid-USAToday

Health News

Cannabis use more detrimental to brain health than alcohol use, study claims
cannabis-causes-brain-aging-flickr

Fitness

Lululemon's Ghost Race is a virtual 8K on the Schuylkill River Trail
Man Running along Schulykill River Trail

Escapes

Limited - Puerto Vallarta Family-Friendly All-Inclusive Resort

$170 ($85 pp) -- Puerto Vallarta Family-Friendly All-Inclusive Resort
Limited - Surf shack in San Diego

$250 & up -- San Diego Luxury Holiday Getaway, 30% Off
Limited - Bermuda Vacation

$147 & up -- Bermuda Island-Wide Hotel Sale

 **
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.