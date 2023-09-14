Eagles' lineman Lane Johnson eats 5,000 calories a day – but that doesn't mean the average person should

Lane Johnson, an offensive lineman with the Philadelphia Eagles, weighs 325 pounds, a mass needed to help quarterback Jalen Hurts find time to throw the football. In a recent YouTube video released by the Birds, Johnson revealed his daily diet, which he said consists of 5,000-6,000 calories.

Johnson eats enough food for multiple people, but how can a professional athlete eat so much?

The simple answer is that his body is his job, says Leslee Sholomskas, a nutritionist at OnPoint Nutrition.

"(Johnson is) approximately 320 pounds. That's significant, and it's even more significant because the majority of that is muscle, moreso than the average person on the street who might be 320 pounds," Sholomskas said on Thursday. "Muscle needs to be preserved, especially when working out in an elite capacity. So much energy (is) being expended on a day-to-day basis, from training, running plays, the games, (and) he's in the weight room a good amount during the week."

The key to a professional athlete's diet is choosing quality ingredients, according to Sholomskas. That means foods like brown rice, chicken breast and broccoli, not high-calorie, fatty snacks. Johnson's diet, for example, includes avocado, ribeye steak, Greek yogurt, protein shakes, baked potatoes, ground beef, white rice, bone broth and orange juice.

"Lane is a prime example of someone who takes care of their body," Sholomskas said. "But let's say another lineman, maybe they are the same size as Lane and they're maintaining their weight by eating 6,000 calories worth of junk. That absolutely would be impactful not only in how they play — they'd be sluggish — but long-term. It's not sustainable for health."



Sholomskas, who previously worked with the Eagles, said players who are required to pack on pounds during the season find it arduous to keep it up, as well as to slim down and change their diets during the less-active offseason.

Olympic swimmer Michael Phelps drew similar attention to his diet when preparing for the 2008 Beijing Games. His reported daily routine involved eating 10,000 calories and training for six hours. The most decorated Olympian of all time said his diet consisted of fried egg sandwiches, omelettes, chocolate chip pancakes, sugar-coated French toast, pasta, ham, cheese, coffee and energy drinks.

Because of his high-activity workouts, Phelps reportedly burned 1,000 calories an hour while training.

After playing in the NFL from 1993-2008, former New York Giants defensive end Michael Strahan decided to drop his 285-pound playing weight. The Hall of Famer credits cardio, yoga and changing his diet with helping him lose 30 pounds.

"I had to work with a lot more cardio," he told Men's Health in 2021. "Flexibility, yoga—completely changed my life."



Sholomskas advises against the everyday person eating a professional athlete's high-calorie diet.



"The difference between the NFL and us is that they can afford things like private chefs to help them make (eating) easier," Sholomskas said. "But if a normal person tried to eat those calories, and they're not the same composition, they would likely gain weight. Six thousand calories for a normal person is too much."