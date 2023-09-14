More Health:

September 14, 2023

Eagles' lineman Lane Johnson eats 5,000 calories a day – but that doesn't mean the average person should

The football player's caloric intake is counteracted by his physical activity. Those with a similar diet who don't exercise like him would face adverse health effects, a Philly nutritionist says

Brian Saunders
By Brian A. Saunders
PhillyVoice Staff
Adult Health Diets
Lane Johnson Diet Cheryl Evans-Chow/USA TODAY Sports

Lane Johnson, an offensive lineman with the Philadelphia Eagles, said he eats 5,000-6,000 calories a day.

Lane Johnson, an offensive lineman with the Philadelphia Eagles, weighs 325 pounds, a mass needed to help quarterback Jalen Hurts find time to throw the football. In a recent YouTube video released by the Birds, Johnson revealed his daily diet, which he said consists of 5,000-6,000 calories.

Johnson eats enough food for multiple people, but how can a professional athlete eat so much?

The simple answer is that his body is his job, says Leslee Sholomskas, a nutritionist at OnPoint Nutrition. 

"(Johnson is) approximately 320 pounds. That's significant, and it's even more significant because the majority of that is muscle, moreso than the average person on the street who might be 320 pounds," Sholomskas said on Thursday. "Muscle needs to be preserved, especially when working out in an elite capacity. So much energy (is) being expended on a day-to-day basis, from training, running plays, the games, (and) he's in the weight room a good amount during the week."

The key to a professional athlete's diet is choosing quality ingredients, according to SholomskasThat means foods like brown rice, chicken breast and broccoli, not high-calorie, fatty snacks. Johnson's diet, for example, includes avocado, ribeye steak, Greek yogurt, protein shakes, baked potatoes, ground beef, white rice, bone broth and orange juice. 

"Lane is a prime example of someone who takes care of their body," Sholomskas said. "But let's say another lineman, maybe they are the same size as Lane and they're maintaining their weight by eating 6,000 calories worth of junk. That absolutely would be impactful not only in how they play — they'd be sluggish — but long-term. It's not sustainable for health." 

Sholomskas, who previously worked with the Eagles, said players who are required to pack on pounds during the season find it arduous to keep it up, as well as to slim down and change their diets during the less-active offseason. 

Olympic swimmer Michael Phelps drew similar attention to his diet when preparing for the 2008 Beijing Games. His reported daily routine involved eating 10,000 calories and training for six hours. The most decorated Olympian of all time said his diet consisted of fried egg sandwiches, omelettes, chocolate chip pancakes, sugar-coated French toast, pasta, ham, cheese, coffee and energy drinks. 

Because of his high-activity workouts, Phelps reportedly burned 1,000 calories an hour while training. 

After playing in the NFL from 1993-2008, former New York Giants defensive end Michael Strahan decided to drop his 285-pound playing weight. The Hall of Famer credits cardio, yoga and changing his diet with helping him lose 30 pounds.

"I had to work with a lot more cardio," he told Men's Health in 2021. "Flexibility, yoga—completely changed my life."

Sholomskas advises against the everyday person eating a professional athlete's high-calorie diet. 

"The difference between the NFL and us is that they can afford things like private chefs to help them make (eating) easier," Sholomskas said. "But if a normal person tried to eat those calories, and they're not the same composition, they would likely gain weight. Six thousand calories for a normal person is too much."

Brian Saunders

Brian A. Saunders
PhillyVoice Staff

brian@phillyvoice.com

Read more Adult Health Diets Philadelphia Weight Gain Eagles Weight Weight Loss Calories Lane Johnson Nutritionists

Follow us

Health Videos

Featured

Limited - Jefferson Health - Image 2

Jefferson Health Hospitals and Specialties rank among the best in the United States by U.S. News & World Report
Limited - Prime Healthcare - Covid 19 Muscle

Musculoskeletal effects of COVID-19

Just In

Must Read

Lawsuits

Philly Instagram influencer settles lawsuit over scamming customers
IG scam settlement

Travel

Find Vibrant Fall Festivals and More in Cumberland Valley
Limited - Cumberland Valley - Uprise FEstival 13

Eagles

Eagles over/unders: How many interceptions will Kirk Cousins throw?
Kirk-Cousins-Eagles-Monday-Night-Football-Vikings

Prevention

New COVID-19 shots, approved by the FDA, to be available shortly
New COVID-19 Vaccine

Music

History of Philly's Electric Factory to be displayed in upcoming Drexel exhibit
Electric Factory Drexel

Performances

Olivia Rodrigo to perform at Wells Fargo Center next summer
olivia rodrigo guts tour

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved