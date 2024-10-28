More News:

October 28, 2024

Body wrapped in towel and blanket found in garage of Lawncrest home

The victim had been stabbed, police said. The home's resident, Ivelisse Lugo, 51, had been reported missing the day prior.

Michaela Althouse
By Michaela Althouse
Police are investigating after a body was found in a garage in a Lawncrest home where a 51-year-old woman had been reported missing.

A woman's body was found wrapped up in a blanket and a towel in the garage of a home in Lawncrest on Sunday. 

Police first responded to the 5900 block of Elsinore Street Saturday after 51-year-old Ivelisse Lugo was reported missing. When they returned to the address around 4:20 p.m. Sunday, they found the body, although investigators have not confirmed whether or not it is Lugo, 6ABC reported

The outlet said that the body in the garage had been stabbed, but at this time, no weapons have been recovered and no arrests made. 

Lugo was last seen at 8:15 a.m. Saturday, and her daughter began knocking on the doors of neighbors later that day to ask if they knew about her whereabouts. She then reported her mother missing, and police issued an alert asking the public for information at 9:40 a.m. on Sunday.  

The alert said she might be with her estranged husband, the owner of a 2006 Chevy Express van with a cross on the rear door and Pennsylvania license plate ZRR-4023. His name has not been released. 

Anyone with information about Lugo has been asked to call the Northeast Detective's Division at 215-686-3153. 

