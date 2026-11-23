Grab a cup of hot cocoa and keep an eye out for the fire truck. Santa and Mrs. Claus are due to pull up to the Logan Inn around 6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 29, for New Hope’s annual Christmas tree lighting.

The free celebration starts at 5 p.m. on the patio, with live holiday music, warm apple cider and cookies while families wait for Santa to arrive.

The New Hope Eagle Fire Company will bring Santa and Mrs. Claus to the inn at South Main and West Ferry streets. After the tree is lit, kids can meet them and take photos.

The Greater New Hope Chamber of Commerce and the Logan Inn present the tree lighting, a downtown tradition for more than 40 years.

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Anyone who wants to contribute to the Fisherman’s Mark toy drive can bring an unwrapped toy to the inn.

Date: Sunday, Nov. 29, 2026

Time: Starts at 5 p.m. Santa and Mrs. Claus are expected around 6 p.m.

Location: Logan Inn, 10 W. Ferry St., New Hope, PA 18938

Admission: Free

Activities: Listen to live holiday music, watch Santa and Mrs. Claus arrive by fire truck and take photos with them after the tree lighting

Event info: Visit Bucks County

Find more upcoming events here.

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