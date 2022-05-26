Atilis Gym owner Ian Smith faces former punk rocker Bob Healey in NJ's Third District Republican primary

Three Republicans are running for the chance to take on Rep. Andy Kim in New Jersey's Third Congressional District.



The most prominent candidate is Ian Smith, the co-owner of the Atilis Gym in Bellmawr.

He came to national attention in the early days of the pandemic when he refused to close his business in accordance with Gov. Phil Murphy's executive order.

Although he got a year of probation over this battle, the media spotlight it received allowed Smith to posture himself as a Trumpian outsider. His campaign slogan is, "People, not politicians."

If elected, he plans to weed out "left-wing" and "anti-American" ideas in the American education system, including critical race theory, and regulations which he believes hamstring New Jersey's small businesses.

Smith also supports reducing foreign aid so that more tax money can be spent on American citizens. He frames this as an "America first" agenda.

Smith's campaign was only a few weeks old when he was arrested and charged with driving drunk in March.

He refused to take a breathalyzer test and has maintained his innocence, but this was not the first DUI charge Smith has faced.

When he was 20 in 2007, he was driving drunk in Galloway Township and hit another car, killing Kevin Ade, 19.

Smith was convicted and sentenced to five-and-a-half years in prison. He apologized for this incident publicly before his most recent DUI arrest earlier this year.

Smith's main competition is Bob Healey, a more centrist, establishment candidate who inherited Viking Yachts, a Bass River-based boar building company, from his late father.

A key campaign promise for him is restoring the State and Local Tax Deduction. This policy allows taxpayers to subtract certain taxes paid to state and local governments from their federal filings. It's particularly popular in high-tax northeastern states like New Jersey.

"Democrats like Andy Kim ran in 2018 promising they would return this deduction, yet despite complete Democratic control of Congress and the Presidency, Rep. Kim has done nothing to make it happen," Healey's campaign website says.

He has many other positions popular with Republicans, including his staunch support of law enforcement and the second amendment and his distaste for political correctness and "cancel culture."

But Healey also bills himself an environmentalist. He's opposed to offshore drilling and supports investment in renewable technologies like wind, solar and nuclear. Still, he's not for phasing out fossil fuels and would like to see construction resume on the Keystone XL pipeline.

In his younger years, Healey was the frontman of a Philadelphia punk band called the Ghouls

This primary has a third candidate, Nicholas Ferrara, who has struggled to gain traction in the race thus far.

The realtor and attorney from Hamilton Township is, like Smith, a big supporter of former President Trump and a staunch critic of the COVID-19 shutdowns. But he's more calculated and less brash.

“I have the same fight, tenacity and guts that Ian has… but I think I can get more done at the end of the day," he told the Pine Barrens Tribune.