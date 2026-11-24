Week 11 of the 2026 NFL season is in the books, and it was sort of a quiet week in the NFC, as four teams were on their bye. We do have a new obituary this week, the New Orleans Saints.

Obituary: Saints (3-7)

There was some buzz this offseason around the Saints, who started 2-10 last season, but won four of their last five games, with then rookie quarterback Tyler Shough showing real promise. There were even some who were picking the Saints to not only win the NFC South, but also potentially contend for the Super Bowl. And then, as usual the last half decade or so... (fart noise).

The Saints used to be perennial contenders... until Drew Brees retired following the 2020 season, and Sean Payton left following the 2021 season. Since then, the Saints have a 30-48 (0.385) record, with a combined point differential of -119. They continued to push the outer limits of their salary cap despite having a mediocre roster while cycling through a series of retread quarterbacks like Jameis Winston, Andy Dalton, and Derek Carr, instead of immediately committing to a rebuild after Brees was gone.

The result? The team still stinks, when they maybe could have been winning again by now if they had rebuilt earlier. Instead, in 2024 they were the second team we put in our graveyard. In 2025, they were first. This year they're third.

What was this year's version of the Saints' biggest issue? Well, they have been the slowest starters in the NFL, as they have been outscored 47-9 in the first quarter. That's 10 games, 9 (!) points in the first quarter! To put that into context, the Eagles' atrocious offense has 41 first quarter points. It's just hard to win games when you're playing from behind every single week. #Analysis.

Graveyard





Hierarchy

13) Falcons (3-7): The Falcons had their bye Week 11, which helped them avoid being the first team in the NFC South in the graveyard, but they inched a little closer after the Panthers beat the Ravens.

With a game in Minnesota Week 12 and then home against the Lions Week 13, the Falcons are hanging by a thread.

Last week: 14

12) Buccaneers (3-7): The Bucs are 3-7 and two games behind the Panthers in the NFC South, but I still kinda like their chances of winning the division because of how impossibly easy their schedule is the rest of the way.

• Week 12: Panthers

• Week 13: Chargers

• Week 14: At Ravens

• Week 15: Saints

• Week 16: At Falcons

• Week 17: Rams

• Week 18: At Saints

Combined record of those teams: 25-46 (0.352).

Of course, if they lose to the Panthers Week 12, they'll be in the graveyard.

Last week: 9

11) Commanders (4-5-1): With 2:25 left, down 1, and facing 4th and inches from the Bengals' 24 yard line, Dan Quinn settled for a field goal attempt (and thus a 2-point lead) and gave the ball back to Joe Burrow and the Bengals' explosive offensive with a chance to win the game. It was pretty clearly the wrong call, from a process perspective:

Ultimately, yada yada yada, the Commanders won, and Quinn will mostly avoid scrutiny for his cowardice.

The Commanders are now 4-5-1. They're not a terrible team, and they still have a chance to win the NFC East this season.

But also, the more games they win down the stretch, the more likely it is that they stick with Quinn as their crappy head coach and Adam Peters as their crappy GM. The wins probably feel good for a fanbase that doesn't often get to see their team have success, but wins are also probably the worst thing that can happen for them the rest of this season.

Last week: 13

10) Cowboys (5-6): The Cowboys easily handled the Titans on Sunday after demoting DC Christian Parker earlier in the week. And oh hey, all four NFC East teams won Week 11. As a division, the NFC East is now 18-21-1. This is not the worst division in the NFL. It's now pretty clearly the NFC South.

Last week: 11

9) Panthers (5-5): We noted the Bucs' incredibly easy schedule the rest of the season. Well, it's not so easy for the Panthers the rest of the way.

• Week 12: At Buccaneers

• Week 13: At Vikings

• Week 14: Saints

• Week 15: Bengals

• Week 16: At Steelers

• Week 17: Seahawks

• Week 18: Falcons

Combined record: 35-35 (0.500). I mean, that's not exactly a gauntlet, but it's a lot harder than the Bucs' schedule. But again, also as noted above, if the Panthers simply take care of business in Tampa Week 12, this division is pretty much a wrap.

Last week: 10