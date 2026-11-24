November 24, 2026
Week 11 of the 2026 NFL season is in the books, and it was sort of a quiet week in the NFC, as four teams were on their bye. We do have a new obituary this week, the New Orleans Saints.
There was some buzz this offseason around the Saints, who started 2-10 last season, but won four of their last five games, with then rookie quarterback Tyler Shough showing real promise. There were even some who were picking the Saints to not only win the NFC South, but also potentially contend for the Super Bowl. And then, as usual the last half decade or so... (fart noise).
The Saints used to be perennial contenders... until Drew Brees retired following the 2020 season, and Sean Payton left following the 2021 season. Since then, the Saints have a 30-48 (0.385) record, with a combined point differential of -119. They continued to push the outer limits of their salary cap despite having a mediocre roster while cycling through a series of retread quarterbacks like Jameis Winston, Andy Dalton, and Derek Carr, instead of immediately committing to a rebuild after Brees was gone.
The result? The team still stinks, when they maybe could have been winning again by now if they had rebuilt earlier. Instead, in 2024 they were the second team we put in our graveyard. In 2025, they were first. This year they're third.
What was this year's version of the Saints' biggest issue? Well, they have been the slowest starters in the NFL, as they have been outscored 47-9 in the first quarter. That's 10 games, 9 (!) points in the first quarter! To put that into context, the Eagles' atrocious offense has 41 first quarter points. It's just hard to win games when you're playing from behind every single week. #Analysis.
13) Falcons (3-7): The Falcons had their bye Week 11, which helped them avoid being the first team in the NFC South in the graveyard, but they inched a little closer after the Panthers beat the Ravens.
With a game in Minnesota Week 12 and then home against the Lions Week 13, the Falcons are hanging by a thread.
Last week: 14
12) Buccaneers (3-7): The Bucs are 3-7 and two games behind the Panthers in the NFC South, but I still kinda like their chances of winning the division because of how impossibly easy their schedule is the rest of the way.
• Week 12: Panthers
• Week 13: Chargers
• Week 14: At Ravens
• Week 15: Saints
• Week 16: At Falcons
• Week 17: Rams
• Week 18: At Saints
Combined record of those teams: 25-46 (0.352).
Of course, if they lose to the Panthers Week 12, they'll be in the graveyard.
Last week: 9
11) Commanders (4-5-1): With 2:25 left, down 1, and facing 4th and inches from the Bengals' 24 yard line, Dan Quinn settled for a field goal attempt (and thus a 2-point lead) and gave the ball back to Joe Burrow and the Bengals' explosive offensive with a chance to win the game. It was pretty clearly the wrong call, from a process perspective:
Ultimately, yada yada yada, the Commanders won, and Quinn will mostly avoid scrutiny for his cowardice.
The Commanders are now 4-5-1. They're not a terrible team, and they still have a chance to win the NFC East this season.
But also, the more games they win down the stretch, the more likely it is that they stick with Quinn as their crappy head coach and Adam Peters as their crappy GM. The wins probably feel good for a fanbase that doesn't often get to see their team have success, but wins are also probably the worst thing that can happen for them the rest of this season.
Last week: 13
10) Cowboys (5-6): The Cowboys easily handled the Titans on Sunday after demoting DC Christian Parker earlier in the week.
And oh hey, all four NFC East teams won Week 11. As a division, the NFC East is now 18-21-1. This is not the worst division in the NFL. It's now pretty clearly the NFC South.
Last week: 11
9) Panthers (5-5): We noted the Bucs' incredibly easy schedule the rest of the season. Well, it's not so easy for the Panthers the rest of the way.
• Week 12: At Buccaneers
• Week 13: At Vikings
• Week 14: Saints
• Week 15: Bengals
• Week 16: At Steelers
• Week 17: Seahawks
• Week 18: Falcons
Combined record: 35-35 (0.500). I mean, that's not exactly a gauntlet, but it's a lot harder than the Bucs' schedule. But again, also as noted above, if the Panthers simply take care of business in Tampa Week 12, this division is pretty much a wrap.
Last week: 10
8) Packers (6-4): The Packers had their bye, and they watched as the Bears and Lions extended their leads over them in the NFC North. They're now two games back, with a 1-3 record within the division. The New York Times now gives them a 2 percent chance of winning the division:
The Packers dominated the NFC North for a while there, winning it eight times from 2011 to 2021. However, since 2021, all three other NFC North teams have won the division, and the Packers have not:
• 2022: Vikings
• 2023: Lions
• 2024: Lions
• 2025: Bears
• 2026: Almost certainly not the Packers.
Last week: 7
7) Giants (6-3-1): The Giants are a weird team. I have seen them look really bad at times this season, notably in a Week 2 blowout loss to the Rams, a home loss to the Saints, a narrow win over the Titans, an uninspired win over the Eagles at arguably their lowest point of the season, the tie they were lucky to salvage against the Commanders, and another outright home loss to the Commanders.
And then on Sunday they beat the team with the best point differential in the NFL. 🤷♂️
Last week: 8
6) Vikings (7-3): After the Vikings got shellacked on Sunday Night Football, Kirk Cousins' record in prime time fell to 13-21 (0.382). But, he's not as bad in prime time as his coach.
Kevin O’Connell is now 2-10 with a -164-point differential in primetime and playoff games against teams that finished (or will finish) above .500 (e.g., ‘winning team’).— Boom Boom SKOL (@BoomBoomSKOL) November 23, 2026
Kirk Cousins started 5 of the 12 games in this sample and went 1-4. The only other win came in JJ McCarthy’s… pic.twitter.com/LBRfKHCvrw
Last week: 6
5) Rams (6-4): The Rams had their bye Week 11, but they didn't avoid drama, as Puka Nacua's season is over from an MCL injury. Per Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, Nacua's injury — plus his off-field nonsense — "probably ends his tenure with the Rams."
-Puka’s future with Rams— Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) November 21, 2026
-Mayfield ramps up practice workload Friday on turf
-Cardinals set to start fourth QB in four games @SportsCenter with @garystriewski pic.twitter.com/1OVrmpCj98
Last week: 5
4) Seahawks (6-4): The Seahawks had their bye, and watched as the Niners trounced the Vikings in Mexico. They're just playing for a wild card at this point. It's going to be hard to get back to the Super Bowl playing three road playoff games, assuming they even get in.
Last week: 4
3) Lions (8-2): The Lions just keep on rolling, after they comfortably handled the Bucs on Sunday. This team has a knack for getting under the skin of their opponents:
Nobody comes close to the Lions when it comes to trolling the opposing team by spamming emotes pic.twitter.com/WuTlDiBBzm— NFL Memes (@NFLMemes) November 22, 2026
The penalty had the Lions offense dancing 😅— NFL (@NFL) October 25, 2026
GBvsDET on FOX/FOX One
Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/eSwIIgAjyX
Last week: 2
2) Bears (8-2): The Lions have a six-game winning streak. The Bears have a five-game winning streak. Those are the two longest winning streaks in the NFC. One of those streaks is coming to an end on Thanksgiving, as the Lions will host the Bears. Great matchup. Honestly, the league should flip the Eagles-Cowboys game with this one.
Side personal note: Speaking of scheduling, when the schedule came out in May, it was kind of infuriating that they had the Eagles playing on Thanksgiving AND Christmas Eve. GTFOH. There's still a chance that the NFL could flex the Eagles-Texans out of the Christmas Eve slot, but it is unlikely they will do so because that would be a major inconvenience for the two teams they flex into that spot.
The Cowboys and Eagles will play on Thanksgiving, and people will watch because they'll watch any football game on Thanksgiving. However, I can't imagine people nationwide will go out of their way to make sure Eagles-Texans is on their TV screens. So on a personal petty level, it's at least a little satisfying that if I have to go cover these two games on major holidays, at least the NFL will have also have two crappy matchups in spots they thought would do monster ratings, and maybe they'll think twice about pulling that kind of bullshit again.
Last week: 1
1) 49ers (9-1): The Niners, Lions and Bears have separated from the rest of the pack in the NFC. We had the Niners third in the pecking order behind the Lions and Bears, but at this point there's little question that they are going to win the NFC West, whereas the Lions and Bears will be fighting it out for the NFC North the rest of the season.
The Niners did suffer an under-the-radar loss of an important player in Colton McKivitz to a gruesome injury Sunday night. He was replaced in the lineup by Vederian Lowe. That's a pretty substantial downgrade.
Last week: 3
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