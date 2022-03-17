More Sports:

March 17, 2022

Philadelphia Eagles 2022 depth chart

By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
Hurts_fans_Eagles_Giants_1226211_Kate_Frese104.jpg Kate Frese/for PhillyVoice

Jalen Hurts

As Howie Roseman and the Philadelphia Eagles endlessly tweak their roster, we'll update the Birds' depth chart (as we see it) every time they make a move this offseason and into the regular season.

Unrestricted free agents are omitted.

 Offense
 QBJalen Hurts Gardner MinshewReid Sinnett   
 RBMiles Sanders Kenny Gainwell Jason Huntley  
 WRDeVonta Smith J.J. Arcega-Whiteside Deon Cain   
 WRQuez Watkins John Hightower  
 WRJalen Reagor Greg Ward 
  
 TEDallas Goedert Jack StollTyree JacksonRichard Rodgers Noah Togiai 
 LTJordan Mailata Andre Dillard Brett Toth   
 LGIsaac Seumalo Nate Herbig Sua Opeta  
 CJason Kelce Jack Anderson 
  
 RGLandon Dickerson Jack DriscollKayode Awosika  
 RTLane Johnson Le'Raven Clark
  


Defense 
LDE Brandon Graham Tarron Jackson Matt Leo 
DT Fletcher Cox Milton Williams Renell Wren
DT Javon Hargrave Marlon Tuipulotu Marvin Wilson 
RDE Josh Sweat Cameron Malveaux 
SAM Haason Reddick Patrick Johnson Joe Ostman 
LB T.J. Edwards Shaun Bradley 
LB Davion Taylor JaCoby Stevens Christian Elliss 
CB Darius Slay Tay GowanCraig James
Marcus Epps Andre Chachere 
K'Von Wallace Jared Mayden 
CB Zech McPhearson Mac McCain 
SCB Avonte Maddox Josiah ScottKary Vincent 


Special Teams 
Jake Elliott 
Arryn Siposs 
LS Rick Lovato 

