Philadelphia Eagles 2024 depth chart

As Howie Roseman and the Philadelphia Eagles endlessly tweak their roster, we'll update the Birds' depth chart (as we see it) every time they make a move this offseason and into the regular season.

The initial posting of this depth chart should serve as a visual snapshot of the work the front office has ahead of them this offseason.

Offense 1 2 3 4 5 QB Jalen Hurts Marcus Mariota (FA) Tanner McKee

RB D'Andre Swift (FA) Kenny Gainwell Boston Scott (FA) Rashaad Penny (FA) Lew Nichols WR A.J. Brown Joseph Ngata Austin Watkins Jr.

Shaquan Davis WR DeVonta Smith Quez Watkins (FA) Griffin Hebert Jacob Harris WR Julio Jones (FA) Olamide Zaccheaus (FA)

Britain Covey



TE Dallas Goedert Jack Stoll (RFA) Grant Calcaterra Albert Okwuegbunam

LT Jordan Mailata Fred Johnson

Le'Raven Clark LG Landon Dickerson Sua Opeta (FA) Brett Toth C Jason Kelce (FA) Jason Poe



RG Cam Jurgens Tyler Steen

Lecitus Smith

RT Lane Johnson Jack Driscoll (FA) Roderick Johnson





Defense 1 2 3 4 LDE Brandon Graham (FA) Terrell Lewis Tarron Jackson DT Jalen Carter Milton Williams NT Jordan Davis Marlon Tuipulotu Noah Elliss DT Fletcher Cox (FA) Moro Ojomo

Thomas Booker RDE Josh Sweat



SAM Haason Reddick Nolan Smith Patrick Johnson LB Zach Cunningham (FA) Shaq Leonard (FA) Shaun Bradley (FA) Brandon Smith LB Nakobe Dean Nicholas Morrow (FA)

Ben VanSumeren

CB Darius Slay Eli Ricks

Josh Jobe

S Reed Blankenship Justin Evans (FA) Mekhi Garner S Kevin Byard Sydney Brown Tristin McCollum

CB James Bradberry Kelee Ringo

Zech McPhearson SCB Avonte Maddox Bradley Roby (FA)

Mario Goodrich Tiawan Mullen





Special Teams 1 2 K Jake Elliott P Braden Mann (FA) LS Rick Lovato (FA) KR Boston Scott (FA) Quez Watkins (FA) PR Britain Covey DeVonta Smith



Reserve/Suspended by Commissioner: CB Isaiah Rodgers



