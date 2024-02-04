More Sports:

February 04, 2024

Philadelphia Eagles 2024 depth chart

By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
Howie Roseman

As Howie Roseman and the Philadelphia Eagles endlessly tweak their roster, we'll update the Birds' depth chart (as we see it) every time they make a move this offseason and into the regular season.

The initial posting of this depth chart should serve as a visual snapshot of the work the front office has ahead of them this offseason.

 Offense
 QBJalen Hurts Marcus Mariota (FA) Tanner McKee
 
 RBD'Andre Swift (FA) Kenny Gainwell Boston Scott (FA)Rashaad Penny (FA) Lew Nichols 
 WRA.J. Brown Joseph NgataAustin Watkins Jr.
Shaquan Davis 
 WRDeVonta Smith Quez Watkins (FA)Griffin HebertJacob Harris 
 WRJulio Jones (FA) Olamide Zaccheaus (FA)
Britain Covey

 
 TEDallas Goedert Jack Stoll (RFA)Grant CalcaterraAlbert Okwuegbunam
 
 LTJordan Mailata Fred Johnson
Le'Raven Clark  
 LGLandon Dickerson Sua Opeta (FA) Brett Toth  
 CJason Kelce (FA) Jason Poe

 
 RGCam Jurgens Tyler Steen
Lecitus Smith
  
 RTLane Johnson Jack Driscoll (FA)Roderick Johnson  


Defense 
LDE Brandon Graham (FA) Terrell Lewis Tarron Jackson 
DT Jalen Carter Milton Williams   
NT Jordan Davis Marlon Tuipulotu Noah Elliss 
DT Fletcher Cox (FA) Moro Ojomo
Thomas Booker 
RDE Josh Sweat 

 
SAM Haason Reddick Nolan Smith Patrick Johnson  
LB Zach Cunningham (FA) Shaq Leonard (FA) Shaun Bradley (FA)Brandon Smith 
LB Nakobe Dean Nicholas Morrow (FA)
Ben VanSumeren
 
CB Darius Slay Eli Ricks
Josh Jobe
 
Reed Blankenship Justin Evans (FA)Mekhi Garner 
Kevin Byard Sydney Brown Tristin McCollum
 
CB James Bradberry Kelee Ringo 
Zech McPhearson 
SCB Avonte Maddox Bradley Roby (FA)
Mario GoodrichTiawan Mullen 


Special Teams 
Jake Elliott  
Braden Mann (FA)
LS Rick Lovato (FA)  
KR Boston Scott (FA) Quez Watkins (FA) 
PR Britain Covey DeVonta Smith 


Reserve/Suspended by Commissioner: CB Isaiah Rodgers

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

