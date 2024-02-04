Philadelphia Eagles 2024 depth chart

February 04, 2024
As Howie Roseman and the Philadelphia Eagles endlessly tweak their roster, we'll update the Birds' depth chart (as we see it) every time they make a move this offseason and into the regular season.
The initial posting of this depth chart should serve as a visual snapshot of the work the front office has ahead of them this offseason.
|Offense
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|QB
|Jalen Hurts
|Marcus Mariota (FA)
|Tanner McKee
|RB
|D'Andre Swift (FA)
|Kenny Gainwell
|Boston Scott (FA)
|Rashaad Penny (FA)
|Lew Nichols
|WR
|A.J. Brown
|Joseph Ngata
|Austin Watkins Jr.
|Shaquan Davis
|WR
|DeVonta Smith
|Quez Watkins (FA)
|Griffin Hebert
|Jacob Harris
|WR
|Julio Jones (FA)
|Olamide Zaccheaus (FA)
|Britain Covey
|TE
|Dallas Goedert
|Jack Stoll (RFA)
|Grant Calcaterra
|Albert Okwuegbunam
|LT
|Jordan Mailata
|Fred Johnson
|Le'Raven Clark
|LG
|Landon Dickerson
|Sua Opeta (FA)
|Brett Toth
|C
|Jason Kelce (FA)
|Jason Poe
|RG
|Cam Jurgens
|Tyler Steen
|Lecitus Smith
|RT
|Lane Johnson
|Jack Driscoll (FA)
|Roderick Johnson
|Defense
|1
|2
|3
|4
|LDE
|Brandon Graham (FA)
|Terrell Lewis
|Tarron Jackson
|DT
|Jalen Carter
|Milton Williams
|NT
|Jordan Davis
|Marlon Tuipulotu
|Noah Elliss
|DT
|Fletcher Cox (FA)
|Moro Ojomo
|Thomas Booker
|RDE
|Josh Sweat
|SAM
|Haason Reddick
|Nolan Smith
|Patrick Johnson
|LB
|Zach Cunningham (FA)
|Shaq Leonard (FA)
|Shaun Bradley (FA)
|Brandon Smith
|LB
|Nakobe Dean
|Nicholas Morrow (FA)
|Ben VanSumeren
|CB
|Darius Slay
|Eli Ricks
|Josh Jobe
|S
|Reed Blankenship
|Justin Evans (FA)
|Mekhi Garner
|S
|Kevin Byard
|Sydney Brown
|Tristin McCollum
|CB
|James Bradberry
|Kelee Ringo
|Zech McPhearson
|SCB
|Avonte Maddox
|Bradley Roby (FA)
|Mario Goodrich
|Tiawan Mullen
|Special Teams
|1
|2
|K
|Jake Elliott
|P
|Braden Mann (FA)
|LS
|Rick Lovato (FA)
|KR
|Boston Scott (FA)
|Quez Watkins (FA)
|PR
|Britain Covey
|DeVonta Smith
Reserve/Suspended by Commissioner: CB Isaiah Rodgers
