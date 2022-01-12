More Health:

January 12, 2022

Pa. DEP issues code orange air quality alert for Philly area on Thursday amid National Radon Action Month

Pennsylvania's Department of Environmental Protection recommends young children, the elderly and those with respiratory issues stay inside

The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection has labeled Thursday a code orange air quality action day meaning the elderly, young children and those respiratory problems should stay indoors. The warning comes as the agency is recognizing National Radon Action Month. The invisible, scentless gas which leads to lung cancer in high concentrations is particularly common in the Keystone State.

The orange warning – which also covers the Lehigh and Susquehanna valley regions – means that young children, the elderly and those with respiratory problems should avoid going outside.

The orange warning – which also covers the Lehigh and Susquehanna valley regions – means that young children, the elderly and those with respiratory problems should avoid going outside.

Additionally, area residents and businesses are asked to reduce or eliminate fireplace, wood stove and gas-powered garden equipment use, as well as to avoid burning trash, leaves or other refuse.

Public health officials believe the weather expected in the region on Thursday – which includes a high temperature of 44 degrees and light winds in Philadelphia according to the National Weather Service – will lead to a high concentration of particulate matter in the area's air.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's air quality index's orange warning is lower than a red alert, which would indicate unsafe air pollution levels for anyone to be outside regardless of age or health, but is higher than the yellow and green levels which indicate the air quality is good enough for everyone to be outside.

The day of action comes as the Pennsylvania DEP is encouraging the state to participate in National Radon Action Month, according to a press release.

Radon is an invisible, scentless radioactive gas that's the second-leading cause of lung cancer after smoking. It's present in every single county in Pennsylvania and is higher than federally-accepted levels in about 40% of homes in the commonwealth due to its geology.

The gas is emitted by the uranium decaying below much of Pennsylvania and enters homes from the ground through cracks in foundations or other openings.

The only way to detect radon is with a test kit, said Pennsylvania DEP Secretary Patrick McDonnell. They're available at most hardware stores for about $20. 

A test is generally left on a home's lowest level for a few days and mailed off to a lab for analysis. Pennsylvanians can also hire a certified radon testing company. Winter is the best time to test because windows and doors generally stay closed.

If there's more radon present in a structure than the federally-accepted level of 4 picoCuries per liter, it's recommended that homeowners invest in a radon reduction system consisting of a pipe with an exhaust fan. The cost is similar to other home improvements – like replacing a water heater – and could make selling the home easier down the line.


