Healthy Recipe: Quinoa Salad with Dried Apricots and Baby Spinach

December 23, 2021
Tired of eating the same old salad for lunch every day? Treat yourself to this tasty quinoa salad with dried apricots and baby spinach — topped off with a delicious Moroccan-spiced lemon dressing.
Salad Ingredients:
• 1 cup of dry quinoa
• 2 teaspoons of extra virgin olive oil
• 2 garlic cloves, minced
• ½ cup of chopped dried apricots
• 2 cups of water
• ¼ teaspoon of salt
• 1 cup of halved grape tomatoes
• 1 chopped small red onion, peeled
• 8 cups of baby spinach leaves
• ¼ cup of sliced almonds, toasted
Moroccan-Spiced Lemon Dressing Ingredients:
• ¼ cup of lemon juice
• 2 tablespoons of non-fat Greek yogurt
• 1.5 teaspoons of honey
• ¼ teaspoon of cumin
• ¼ teaspoon of cinnamon
• ¼ teaspoon of ground ginger
• ¼ cup of extra virgin olive oil
Directions:
Nutritional Information:
Calories: 446
Fat: 23g
Saturated Fat: 3g
Carbs: 50g
Protein: 12g
Fiber: 23g
Sugar: 16g
