December 23, 2021

Healthy Recipe: Quinoa Salad with Dried Apricots and Baby Spinach

By Do It Better Wellness
Limited - Quinoa salad with dried apricots TOM D'INTINO/for PhillyVoice

Tired of eating the same old salad for lunch every day? Treat yourself to this tasty quinoa salad with dried apricots and baby spinach — topped off with a delicious Moroccan-spiced lemon dressing.

Quinoa Salad with Dried Apricots and Baby Spinach

Salad Ingredients:
• 1 cup of dry quinoa
• 2 teaspoons of extra virgin olive oil
• 2 garlic cloves, minced
• ½ cup of chopped dried apricots
• 2 cups of water
• ¼ teaspoon of salt
• 1 cup of halved grape tomatoes
• 1 chopped small red onion, peeled
• 8 cups of baby spinach leaves
• ¼ cup of sliced almonds, toasted

Moroccan-Spiced Lemon Dressing Ingredients:
• ¼ cup of lemon juice
• 2 tablespoons of non-fat Greek yogurt
• 1.5 teaspoons of honey
• ¼ teaspoon of cumin
• ¼ teaspoon of cinnamon
• ¼ teaspoon of ground ginger
• ¼ cup of extra virgin olive oil

Directions:

  1. Prepare dressing: Whisk ingredients except oil in bowl until blended. Slowly whisk in ¼ cup oil. Season with salt and pepper.
  2. Toast quinoa in dry skillet over medium heat a few minutes. Transfer to sieve; rinse thoroughly.
  3. Heat 2 tsp. oil in medium saucepan over medium heat. Add and stir garlic.
  4. Add apricots and quinoa; continue cooking, stirring often.
  5. Add water and salt; bring to a boil. Reduce heat to medium-low and simmer 15 to 18 minutes.
  6. Transfer quinoa to a bowl and toss with ⅓ cup of the dressing. Let cool down for 10 minutes.
  7. Just before serving, add tomatoes and onion to quinoa; toss to coat. Combine spinach with remaining dressing in bowl. Layer quinoa salad on spinach; sprinkle with almonds, if desired.

Nutritional Information:
Calories: 446
Fat: 23g
Saturated Fat: 3g
Carbs: 50g
Protein: 12g
Fiber: 23g
Sugar: 16g

