Healthy Recipe: Quinoa Salad with Dried Apricots and Baby Spinach

Tired of eating the same old salad for lunch every day? Treat yourself to this tasty quinoa salad with dried apricots and baby spinach — topped off with a delicious Moroccan-spiced lemon dressing.

Quinoa Salad with Dried Apricots and Baby Spinach

Salad Ingredients:

• 1 cup of dry quinoa

• 2 teaspoons of extra virgin olive oil

• 2 garlic cloves, minced

• ½ cup of chopped dried apricots

• 2 cups of water

• ¼ teaspoon of salt

• 1 cup of halved grape tomatoes

• 1 chopped small red onion, peeled

• 8 cups of baby spinach leaves

• ¼ cup of sliced almonds, toasted

Moroccan-Spiced Lemon Dressing Ingredients:

• ¼ cup of lemon juice

• 2 tablespoons of non-fat Greek yogurt

• 1.5 teaspoons of honey

• ¼ teaspoon of cumin

• ¼ teaspoon of cinnamon

• ¼ teaspoon of ground ginger

• ¼ cup of extra virgin olive oil

Directions:

Prepare dressing: Whisk ingredients except oil in bowl until blended. Slowly whisk in ¼ cup oil. Season with salt and pepper. Toast quinoa in dry skillet over medium heat a few minutes. Transfer to sieve; rinse thoroughly. Heat 2 tsp. oil in medium saucepan over medium heat. Add and stir garlic. Add apricots and quinoa; continue cooking, stirring often. Add water and salt; bring to a boil. Reduce heat to medium-low and simmer 15 to 18 minutes. Transfer quinoa to a bowl and toss with ⅓ cup of the dressing. Let cool down for 10 minutes. Just before serving, add tomatoes and onion to quinoa; toss to coat. Combine spinach with remaining dressing in bowl. Layer quinoa salad on spinach; sprinkle with almonds, if desired.

Nutritional Information:

Calories: 446

Fat: 23g

Saturated Fat: 3g

Carbs: 50g

Protein: 12g

Fiber: 23g

Sugar: 16g

