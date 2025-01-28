More News:

January 28, 2025

1 dead, 2 injured in shooting at Frankford ballroom

Police say they found over 40 bullet casings from two different weapons, including a high-powered rifle.

Over 40 shots were fired at a ballroom in Frankford Monday night, including 30 from a high-powered rifle, police say. Two men are in critical condition but expected to survive.

One man was killed and two other seriously injured after a shooting at a Frankford ballroom Monday night. 

The incident took place at 10 p.m. on the 4600 block of Frankford Avenue, 6ABC reported. Two men in their early 30s were taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition, although they are expected to recover. Another man was found with multiple gunshot wounds and pronounced dead at the hospital. 

Police said they were told about the third man by witnesses of the incident. He has not been identified, but investigators believe he's in his 20s. 

Investigators found over 40 shell casings at the scene from at least two weapons, implying there might have been a shootout. The bullets included more than 30 rounds from a high-powered rifle and 10 from a handgun. 

The building also houses a number of businesses, including a bar, recording studio and hair salon, in addition to the ballroom on the first floor. Police said all the shots were fired in the ballroom, and that windows, doors and walls were damaged.

Investigators will be working with several witnesses and reviewing surveillance footage to determine why the shooting began. Anyone with information can call 215-686-TIPS.

