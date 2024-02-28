Temple and Penn Alumna Temeko Richardson Engineers Inspirational Films and Series





Executive producer and CEO of RLC Group Productions, Temeko Richardson, has incorporated technical, analytical, and operational knowledge garnered from Temple University and University of Pennsylvania into a successful entrepreneurial path across corporate, sports, and now entertainment landscapes.

Richardson’s tenacity and devotion have contributed to a remarkable path that blends business insight with artistic flair. Richardson has taken the lessons learned in the corporate, wellness, and sports worlds and commenced a catalog of film and series content interlaced with a deep passion for providing inspiration and hope for her guiding mantra, "You can be in the world but not of the world." The catalog accentuates her vow to genuineness and staunch values, even amidst the difficulties associated with her professional endeavors.

Richardson’s early achievements are nothing short of extraordinary. After graduating high school at just 16, she went on to complete her undergraduate degree in Mathematics and Computer Science by the age of 20 at Temple University. Her academic proficiency continued as she earned a Master's degree in Systems Engineering from the University of Pennsylvania at only 22, while also studying Operations Research at Penn's prestigious Wharton Business School. The resilience, hard work, and constant preparation propelled her into technology and real estate entrepreneurship after her on-the-job invaluable lessons as an employee of Fortune 100 companies.

Balancing long hours required for launching multiple startups, obtaining Series A financing, and developing a solid real estate portfolio while working more than the standard forty-hour work week in full-time employment was admittedly challenging. However, Richardson countered this with physical and mental training by embarking upon personal fitness challenges of running 26 marathons annually, which kept her focus on excelling at whatever endeavor she undertook. However, her achievements in business and marathon running only scratch the surface of her journey and its contribution to the creative film production which has arguably become her most notable venture thus far.

Richardson's career in the entertainment industry has been recognized thus far by twelve awards for her trifecta gift of producing, directing, and writing all the films, each emphasizing her real-life experiences and dedication to the craft of developing entertaining inspirational content. Her accolades include acknowledgment for best short screenplay and best sport short film, Fourth Down, and Best Feature Film and Best Feature Script for the upcoming release of At the Cross. The multifaceted and forward-thinking executive producer serves as an example of hope for anyone who has struggled to cultivate invaluable problem-solving skills and has incorporated this theme into the upcoming series, I Am Him.

To overcome some of the most formidable obstacles, such as climbing the corporate ladder as a Christian, navigating male-dominated industries as a female, and self-funding inspirational content intended to encourage resilience, love, and empathy, Richardson remained steadfast in maintaining a balance between integrity and ambition. She often opted for a less conventional path to professional growth, prioritizing what was best for her conscience, advancing her expertise without gender and race labels, and moving the needle for change for those without a voice. Her approach is a testament to her personal ethics while achieving professional success, highlighting the significance of positive influence.

While Temeko Richardson aims to expand her storytelling through series production, her focus remains on creating narratives that inspire diverse audiences, encourage personal growth for all, and foster the hope that many need to navigate through life.

